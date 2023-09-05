Redline rail 95% completed, ready by end of 2023, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the Redline light rail system from Ebute Metta to Agbado will be ready before the end of the year. According to him, the project is 95 per cent completed. Sanwo-Olu said this at a media briefing after officially opening the Blue Rail passenger service yesterday.

The governor said the flyover bridges being constructed will be inaugurated after the end of this month. He said: “The Redline Rail is going to be completed before the end of this year as we are about 95 to 96 per cent gone on the project.

“We are going to start inaugurating the flyover bridges maybe by the end of this month so that passengers and vehicles can start moving on them. “That is from the Ikeja Along Bridge to Yaba to Ebute-Metta to Mushin and all of that. “Opening of the bridges will give a signal that the Redline Rail is coming up and we are almost completing the retro-fitting of the trains.

“We have also started the recruitment of train operators and train managers after which we will start the unveiling of the various stations themselves but I can tell you that the Redline Rail is actually bigger than the Blue Line.”

Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Hamzat Obafemi boarded the Blue Line train to Mile-2 Station. The ride from the Marina Terminal to Mile-2 takes about 25 minutes, with 90 90-second stoppages at each of the five stations before the final destination.