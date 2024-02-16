Redirecting Gbajabiamila’s Misplaced Focus on Social Media

T he recent outburst of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, during the book launch of the former governor of Lagos State and immediate past Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) is as disheartening as it is revealing. In what has been described as a stillborn blackmail of the social media in Nigeria, Hon. Gbajabiamila, who represented President Tinubu at the event, was reported to have said: “Social media has become a societal menace and must be regulated. As many people do not understand that once the send button is hit, there is a potential to reach millions of people around the world which is capable of causing a great danger not just in the society but even unintended consequences to the individuals that are receiving information which may include security of life.” Attempts to regulate social media, which is a euphemism for the restriction of free speech or the fundamental human rights to freedom of expression in Nigeria, did not start with Gbajabiamila’s recent outburst. During the Muhammadu Buhari presidency, a bill for the regulation of social media was shot down at the National Assembly by democratic voices.

A social media application, Twitter, which is presently known as ‘X’, was banned for seven months in Nigeria during the last tenure of the Buhari’s administration. In October 2023, the Tinubu administration, through the Director-general of the National Broadcasting Corporation NBC), Mr. Balarabe Ilellah, said that the social media in Nigeria was a “monster”; and also advocated for its regulation. The NBC Director-General revealed that the regulatory body had incorporated social media regulations in the bill for the repeal and re-enactment of the National Broadcasting Act, CAP 11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 which it had submitted to the National Assembly. Since this revelation, many pro-democracy voices and human rights activists have called on the Federal Government to shelve the idea of restricting free speech which is a fundamental human right. It was probably in response to the pressure against regulation of social media that Mr. Fashola, who is a political protégé of President Tinubu, wrote his book: ‘Nigerian Public Discourse — The Interplay of Empirical Evidence and Hyperbole’.

The public presentation of the book has served its intended purpose as a catalyst for further pillorying of the social media in Nigeria in order to promote its restriction. The truth is that the social media in the country is susceptible to abuses and has been actually abused by criminals as well as some unpatriotic elements, but it is both fallacious and insensitive to label the social media as either a “monster” or a “menace” on account of that. A Latin maxim, “abusus non tollit usum”, implies that the abuse or misuse of a thing is no argument against its proper use. Notwithstanding whatever abuses the social media might have been subjected to, the social media in Nigeria has, in fact, provided jobs to millions of Nigerian youths who earn healthy income from their respective social media accounts through content creation. Need one mention the fact that social media has made the world one global market where Nigerian businessmen display their goods and make good sales? Thus, social media supports commercial enterprises in great ways in Nigeria.

Many talents and gifted Nigerians have successfully been marketed to the world and led to fulfil their respective destinies through social media. Fair warnings about impending dangers have been given and escalated to reach the target audience in record time for protection of lives, limbs and properties of Nigerians. The social media equally aids research and scholarship by serving as a multi-disciplinary or comprehensive resource centre to Nigerian students, teachers and researchers. This factor is critically important in a country where the education sector is at the brink of collapse due to neglect and brain drain. So many distress calls and appeals for interventions have been made and answered through social media in Nigeria. Social media has equally aided crime control as many criminals have been exposed and successfully tracked and arrested through social media. More important than anything is the fact that the social media has provided Nigerians the opportunity to hold their slippery leaders to account by offering the citizenry a global platform on which to expose the excesses of the leaders, criticise them and to mobilise outcries against corruption and base conducts. In recent times, the use of social media in this manner has taken its toll on President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope team; and still haunts critical stakeholders of the administration.

This, to pundits, explains the recent obsession of top officials of the Tinubu administration for social media restrictions! President Tinubu should dispassionately examine the critical positive roles of the social media in abating unemployment and youth restiveness; promotion of education, commerce and industry; et cetera, before plunging into the miry dictatorial waters of restriction of free speech which will turn Nigerians who voted for the Renewed Hope administration into hopeless and gagged slaves. Hon Gbajabiamila and his co-travellers in the speech restriction boat should be told that Nigerians are not buying into their pedestrian blackmail of the social media. Nigerians want the Tinubu administration to urgently solve the men- aces of hunger, corruption, insecurity, collapse of the Nigerian economy and executive indolence. Those menaces are lethal because they have killed more Nigerians than the recent pandemic; and rendered the surviving citizens depressed and hopeless.