Redemption On Bafana Bafana’s Mind

South Africa will take on Namibia at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in the 2023 AFCON on Saturday, with the Bafana Bafana singing redemption song. Currently positioned at fourth place in Group E, South Africa aim to climb the standings, while Namibia, holding the second spot, seek a crucial victory to strengthen their position.

Both teams are motivated to secure a win in this second-round match, knowing it’s vital for their advancement in the tournament. A single draw was the best South Africa could manage in the previous three matches.

They first lost 2-0 to Rwanda before holding Lesotho to a 0-0 tie. Their most recent match brought a 2-0 defeat against Mali. In their past three matches, Namibia first came through with a 0-2 victory over São Tomé e Príncipe. They followed that up with a 0-0 against Ghana before going on to beat Tunisia 0-1.

South Africa have witnessed both teams scoring in three out of their last ten matches, while Namibia experienced this scenario in four out of their recent ten outings. South Africa have had eight games with less than three goals and two games with more goals in their recent ten matches, while Namibia experienced seven games with under 2.5 goals and three games with over 2.5 goals in their last ten outings.