Redefining Wellness: ORÍKÌ Spa Expands To Ibadan

ORÍKÌ Spa, a premier luxury wellness destination, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its 10th exquisite location in the city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

This remarkable milestone has further emphasised ORÍKÌ’s unwavering commitment to delivering premium wellness services and top-notch services to clientele in diverse cultural landscapes.

The ORÍKÌ spa which is domiciled at the Brava Hotel in Ibadan, guarantees a provision of haven of peace and revitalisation.

Boasting a serene oasis ambience, the spa invites guests to indulge in a comprehensive range of wellness services, including massages, body treatments, waxing, facials, steam room sessions, and nail services.

Speaking about the new outlet, Founder and Managing Director, ORÍKÌ, Joycee Awosika stated “Our commitment to democratising wellness for our customers remains resolute as we expand our footprint to include more cities and states across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint with the opening of our 10th spa location in Ibadan,” said Oluwatosin Opara, Head of Operations at ORÍKÌ. “Our commitment to

providing exceptional wellness and relaxation is exemplified by this newly established venue, where our esteemed clientele can indulge in an unmatched experience of self-care and rejuvenation.”

In celebration of the grand opening, ORÍKÌ is pleased to offer a special promotion to its valued customers. Throughout the month of March, guests can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on

all services and a 10 per cent discount on products by using the promotional code IB20. This gesture reflects ORÍKÌ’s commitment to making self-care a priority that is within reach for all individuals.

The ORÍKÌ team invites the community to experience the epitome of luxury wellness firsthand. Whether seeking solace from the stresses of daily life or simply indulging in pampering treatments, ORÍKÌ Ibadan promises an unforgettable journey towards holistic well-being.

With the inclusion of this new branch, ORÍKÌ Spa has significantly increased its footprint in various locations across Nigeria and Kenya. These branches are strategically located

in Lagos (Ikeja, Victoria Island, Oriental Hotel VI, Yacht Hotel Admiralty Road, Vintano Hotel Lekki Phase 1, Ikate), Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Delta and Nairobi in Kenya.