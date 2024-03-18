Redefining Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector: Harmony Gardens CEO Discusses Unique Approach

Under the dynamic leadership of Hon. (Dr.) Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, a distinguished Real Estate and Property Development Company, is reshaping Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

As the Executive Managing Director and CEO, Hon. (Dr.) Mosadoluwa, a seasoned real estate investor with over two decades of experience and a background in aviation and freight forwarding, is spearheading the transformation of Harmony Gardens.

His commitment to excellence and passion for property development have positioned him as a leading figure in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

“I am committed to providing strategic leadership and fostering a culture of excellence within our organization,” stated Hon. (Dr.) Mosadoluwa. “Our focus is on consumer-centric lands that prioritize comfort, security, and serenity, tailored to meet the specific needs of our customers.”

With notable achievements such as the acquisition of 1412 hectares of genuine title land valued at 380 million USD and the recent acquisition of 135 hectares for Aviation Town development, Harmony Gardens is dedicated to delivering premium real estate products across major cities in Lagos State.

“We take pride in being recognized by the Institute of Real Estate Management as an Accredited Management Organisation and certified by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority,” added Hon. (Dr.) Mosadoluwa. “These certifications underscore our commitment to professionalism and quality in all our endeavors.”

Drawing inspiration from his entrepreneurial family background and industry icons like Donald Trump and Prince Waleed Bin Talal, Hon. (Dr.) Mosadoluwa is driven by a passion for job creation and driving development in the real estate sector.

Harmony Gardens’ dedication to excellence, integrity, and innovation distinguishes them in the competitive real estate market, offering customers a guarantee of value and quality in every transaction.