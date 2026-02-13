Redefining Leadership: How Chike Okogwu Is Transforming Disability Into Political Power

In Nigeria, leadership is too often judged by visibility, influence, and access. Yet, the leaders who make the most lasting impact are those who turn personal struggles into public purpose.

One such emerging figure in our national political scene is Dr Chike Okogwu, the National Leader for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the African Democratic Congress.

Dr Okogwu was not born with a disability. For over twenty years, however, he has lived with one—an experience that has given him direct insight into the structural and social barriers faced by millions of Nigerians.

Rather than retreat from public life, he has moved forward, turning his lived experience into advocacy and organised political engagement.

In a country where disability is often misunderstood or marginalised, Dr Okogwu represents a shift in the narrative. He does not depict disability as a limitation.

Instead, he frames it as a perspective—an informed vantage point for shaping policy, representation, and leadership.

“Disability should never define our limits,” he often says.

“It is our ideas, courage, and vision that determine our place in leadership.”

What sets his work apart is that it extends beyond rhetoric.

Under his guidance, dialogues about inclusion within party structures have shifted from symbolic gestures to genuine institutional participation.

The representation of PWDs is increasingly becoming structural rather than ceremonial.

The message is clear: political participation is not a privilege reserved for a few, but a constitutional right for all citizens.

Across states—from Lagos to Rivers, Bayelsa to Cross River—there is rising political awareness among persons with disabilities.

Much of this energy stems from deliberate mobilisation, advocacy, and capacity-building initiatives led by figures such as Dr Okogwu.

The emphasis is not merely on visibility but on participation—encouraging qualified individuals with disabilities to assume leadership roles at ward, state, and national levels.

This development matters. Nigeria’s democracy can only deepen when representation mirrors the diversity of its people.

Inclusion enhances governance. It broadens policy insight. It improves accountability. And it ensures decisions are informed by lived realities, not distant assumptions.

For the South-South region, where resilience and grassroots activism have long shaped political consciousness, this model of leadership resonates profoundly.

It reinforces the idea that strength is not measured by physical condition but by clarity of vision and dedication to service.

Many observers of Dr Okogwu’s work see in him a reminder of what Nigerian politics can become—principled, inclusive, and forward-looking.

Leadership emerging from lived experience often carries authenticity that cannot be fabricated.

Nigeria stands at a crucial point where expanding political access is no longer optional; it is essential. Young Nigerians, women, and persons with disabilities must see themselves reflected within the architecture of power.

When inclusion becomes the norm rather than the exception, democracy progresses.

Dr Chike Okogwu’s journey signals that the narrative is shifting. Disability is not a political weakness; it can serve as a foundation for insight, empathy, and reform.

The challenge ahead is to ensure this momentum results in lasting institutional progress across party lines and public offices.

If Nigeria is to redefine leadership for the 21st century, it must embrace voices that were once sidelined. In leaders who turn adversity into advocacy, we see the future of a more representative democracy.

And that future is already taking shape.

Mabel Oboh is the South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress.