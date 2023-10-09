Redefining adjudication of political cases

Should retired judges and senior lawyers be engaged to preside over political cases? Lawyers say no, yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the proposition from some quarters in the judiciary that retired judges and senior lawyers should be engaged to preside over political cases. To the proponent of the proposition, it is an ideal thing to be done considering the huge burden hearing of political cases placed on serving judges. However, those in opposition were of the views that embracing such a proposition will further expose the polity to compromise.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend while responding to the concerns raised by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, that the huge volume of petitions emanating from elections in the country is impacting negatively on the justice delivery system with respect to other cases. Speaking at a special court session to mark the commencement of the 2023/2024 Legal Year in Abuja, Justice Dongban-Mensem noted with regret that the huge volume of polical cases are preventing judges from dealing with other cases, including those bordering on economy. She revealed that a total of 1,209 petitions arose from the outcome of the 2023 general election and consequently, 98 panel of judges were set up across the country to hear the petitions. According to Justice DongbanMensem, a breakdown of the 1,209 petitions indicated that 5 were filed at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, 147 at the Senatorial Election Tribunals, 417 at the House of Representatives Elections Tribunal; 557 at the Houses of Assembly Election Tribunals, while 83 petitions were filed at the Governorship Election Tribunals. She noted that of the 28 states where governorship elections took place in the last general election, it was only Kwara, Niger, Yobe and Katsina where there were no litigation.

The Appeal Court President added that litigations are already ensuing from the primary elections conducted by political parties ahead of the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. She said, “The cost and negative effect of electoral litigation is becoming worrisome. It is becoming economically alarming that the entire Nigerian judicial system is inundated with electoral litigation and adjudication almost all year round. “It is a matter of concern that a large number of judges of the trial court have been engaged for six months in the exclusive management of electoral cases. The implication is that commercial matters are tied down in our courts. Industrial disputes and land matters which when determined in good time could create jobs and release cash flow into the economy are tied down in court registries. “Democracy is beautiful, it is the way to go. However, politicians should, in the interest of our national economic development, imbibe the spirit of good sportsmanship.

They should pay more attention to internal democracy and exercise the spirit of loyalty to a cause, which necessarily entails letting go in the interest of discipline and internal harmony. All elections need not end up in court”. Calls for retired judges’ engagement for political cases New Telegraph Law recalls that a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Uwais, before and after his retirement from the Bench was the first person to propose the engagement of retired justices to handle political cases, particularly election petition matters. This, according to him, was in a bid to stem the ugly trend of scandals bordering on corruption being linked to the judiciary, especially serving judges. Uwais added then that most of the scandals that shook the judiciary in the past emanated from politicians who lost their cases in court and felt that the judicial officers who gave such judgement must suffer for doing their jobs. In a similar development, the President of National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Justice B. Kanyip, had also in 2013 while in Lagos as a judge, made a case for a system barring serving judicial officers from entertaining election related cases in the country.

He equally suggested the use of retired judges for political cases. He premised his submissions on the ground that taking away such responsibility from serving judges would not only reduce the courts’ dockets, but also insulate serving judges and safeguard their integrity, especially in the eyes of discerning public He further noted that the country was blessed with plenty talented retired judges, who were not yet tired, adding that embracing his suggestion would also not only be economically wise, but afford the country to further benefit from the wisdom and experience of the retired judges. Era of retired judges New Telegraph Law checks revealed that the question of how the decision on the current practice of using serving judges (and magistrates) to try election petitions and pre-election matters was arrived at was not a legal matter. It was further discovered that some retired judges were used initially when democratic rule started in 1978. But the practice had to be abandoned when it was discovered that there was no adequate means of disciplining any erring retired judge employed for such duties. This was because such retired judges had nothing to loose, other than being removed from such duties.

The decision was then taken to rely on the use of serving judges who could be subjected to serious disciplinary actions, including dismissal from service. It was also discovered that the number of election petitions were not as many as they are nowadays. The reason for this was that there was still a lot of discipline in the system which the nation inherited from its colonial rulers, regarding actions of public officers. But as things progressed, it was found that public offices became places where some incumbents could amass wealth illegally and get away with their crimes. Contests for political offices consequently became very attractive in that once you got one, you would automatically join the very wealthy class in the society. The contests for every political office, be it at the local government level, State House of Assembly or at the National Assembly, became a do or die affair.

The question of conceding defeat was therefore never in consideration by any of the contestants. Members of the legal profession soon joined by reaping in the fatbriefs emanating from court litigations. While these were going on, it was even alleged that some lawyers went ahead to charge the amounts meant for bribing the judges handling election petitions in addition to their normal fees. Lawyers speak A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, while reacting to calls that the nation should consider appointing retired judges and reputable senior lawyers to handle political cases, stated that it would not be necessary for retired judges and senior lawyers to be so appointed to handle political cases on the reason that age would impact negatively on what they are expected to do. The silk who further stated that the retired judges may be vulnerable to compromise because they are no more subject to the regulatory procedure of sanctions, added that they could take any action that they desire. According to him, “When you bring somebody who is no longer in office, he or she can take any action he wants, and do anything the way he wants it. There is no way you can regulate him again because he is no longer under the eye of the National Judicial Council (NJC). “That is why I won’t recommend the appointment of retired judges to see to the handling of political cases in Nigeria.

“But, the point remains that why we have so many pre-election matters is because political parties themselves don’t follow their rules. That is why their members challenge the factions of those rules through preelection matters and these election matters are very many and heavy, constrained by the timeline in the dispensation of those cases. The other matters are kept in abeyance pending when those pre-election matters are fully determined. “Now concerning election petitions, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should live up to its name as an independent candidate and be able to conduct free and fair elections. “Anybody who is defeated fairly at an election will not need to go to court. Again, political parties including their candidates should carry out due diligence and investigate the candidates that they are fielding before allowing the person to participate in their primaries. “But most of these political parties do not look at the certificates of their candidates thereby projecting a candidate that is not qualified to contest in an election and that is the problem because more than 50 per cent of the grounds for election petitions are based on qualification.

“So, if the political parties would do their work, they will present candidates that are qualified based on the law of the country and they will ensure that in completing that INEC form where these issues are shown, their candidates must be properly guided and then INEC would do its job. “In solving the problem of having many election cases, the issue is that we don’t have enough judges both at the state and federal level and the only solution to delay in the administration of justice is to appoint more judges”. Speaking in the same vein, Babajide Koku (SAN) disclosed that appointment of retired judges to handle political cases should not be encouraged. He said: “If you are retired, you are retired. I think that in a country like Nigeria where there is so much corruption, there is no faith in the judiciary, and people have no confidence in the judiciary and even those who are serving as judges. “You can imagine if you have people who have nothing to lose sitting on those Tribunals. I think what is important is the reform of our electoral process as opposed to the fire brigade approach to solving problems. “As far as I’m concerned, the process is fraught with all sorts of anomalies. Look at transmitting even the results of the election and see what has happened. INEC even failed in its responsibility as an electoral umpire. “It’s a problem, people are not actually out to serve. I can tell you for sure that things would change if those holding political offices are not paid for representing the people”. On his part, Dr Biodun Layonu (SAN) posited that, “We should look at the reasons why we are having such a very high number of election cases, instead of considering the appointment of retired judges and senior lawyers to handle election matters, and we are going to have feedbacks to our system, electoral laws and INEC carrying out its functions the way it should be. “When things are done the way they should be done, a time will come when people will have no choice than to accept, and if they are not accepting, they will know that they are going to have a hard time going to court for election cases. If elections are conducted on merit, a lot of electoral cases would be dropped”.

However, expressing divergent views, Amobi Nzelu (SAN) argued that though he had suggested the need to appoint retired judges to handle election cases in Nigeria, selfish considerations clouded the sense of reasoning of those who are supposed to do what is appropriate. In his words: “Cases are suffering, the Supreme Court is dealing with 2008 cases and we are in 2023. It has been an issue that has given us a lot of concern. There are retired judges who have served and are still mentally fit. They could be used alongside senior lawyers so that the workload would be less on the regular judges. “We have equally come up with the idea that the system should be decentralized such that we would have seven Supreme Courts in Nigeria; Supreme Court South-East, Supreme Court South-West, Supreme Court South-South, Supreme Court North Central, Supreme NorthWest, Supreme Court North-East and each of these geo-political zones should have about three Appeal Courts so that they would deal with the Appeal on cases that emanates from the area. “All Appeals from the Federal High Court should go to the Supreme Court at the center, the ones from states or South-East states should end in that Supreme Court in the South-East. People are suffering and for you to get an earlier date at the Supreme Court, a lot of things will come out from you. This is unfair.

The judicial system should be decentralized for the proper delivery of justice. “How can somebody in Anambra State take his appeal to the Supreme Court in Abuja? How can somebody in Yoruba land take his Appeal to the Supreme Court in Abuja? There are six states in the South-West. Let them have one Supreme Court of Nigeria (South-West). All the High Court and Appeal Court cases that come from that geo-political zone should end at the Supreme Court of Nigeria (South-West). By doing so, the burden would be less”. Nzelu advocated for an amendment to the 1999 Constitution because power is so concentrated in certain individual, saying this is not good for the system. “For the past seven months, judges have been dealing with election petitions and when they get back to the regular courts, there are a lot of cases that they are going to be handling. This is not fair, they are human beings. Some of the judges slump and die at the court because of workload”, he added. Nzelu was corroborated by another silk, Gboyega Oyewole, who also stressed the need for retired judges to be appointed to handle political cases in the country. “More importantly, there are allegations here and there of political corruption. Retired judges would not be compromised. They would be more upright”, the senior lawyer argued. In his view, Godwin Omoaka (SAN), who also joined in the call for the appointment of retired judges and senior lawyers to oversee election cases, said the current system where serving judges deal with election petition matters has almost destroyed Nigeria’s judicial system “What we have found out over the years is that because they are always appointed to handle election petition matters, the normal court dockets slow down considerably and we now have a backlog of cases that is delayed. “The issue of corruption in the judiciary cannot be overlooked. The politicians have influenced and corrupted our judges such that some of the decisions emanating from the courts are questionable.

“So, for me, I have always espoused the view that we should use retired judges. The only concern that the people have expressed over retired judges is how they are disciplined when they go contrary to the rules because they are retired and they will not be subject to the NJC compared to serving judges. “My view is that the country should go for retired judges, but we can amend the Constitution or the law such that when judges are retiring, and they are to be appointed to serve in election petitions, there will be rules applicable to serving judges that would also apply to them at that point such that they could be disciplined by the NJC and if found wanting, they can be dismissed from service and their pensions and retirement benefits stopped. I think we can achieve that by an amendment to either the Constitution or the relevant laws. “We also have very senior lawyers and SANs, members of the Body of Benchers, very experienced lawyers who could be able to help resolve election disputes”, Omoaka argued.