…Redefines Delta Economic Landscape With Kwale Free Trade Zone

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has moved to redefined the economic landscape of the state with the ground-breaking of the budding Kwale Free Trade Zone (KFTZ).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Special Economic Zones in Kwale and Koko, Pastor Godwin Akpovie, supported by the Chairman of the Board, Brig. Gen. Mike Ndubisi (Rtd), in Asaba yesterday said the take-off has brightened the state’s economic fortune. He said the ceremony, by billed for Tuesday, this week, has attracted numerous investment opportunities, generated thousands of direct and indirect employment to boost the economic prosperity of the ‘Renewed Hope for M.O.R.E Agenda’ pursuit of the Governor.]

He said, “Considering the number of companies that have invested and those indicating interest, the Kwale Free Trade Zone can be considered as a game-changer in economic prosperity of the state under the watch of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.” Akpovie said the Governor has since expressed optimism that the Zone would redefine his investment drives to China, Brazil and Germany, generate thousands of jobs, improve local infrastructure, facilitate technology transfer, and enhance better life for the state.