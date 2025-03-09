Redefine your vision regardless of challenges, cleric urges Nigerians

Share

The General Overseer, the Foundation of Truth Assembly, Lagos, Rev.Yomi Kasali, has urged Nigerians to redefine their vision regardless of challenges, in order to move forward and achieve target goals. Kasali, a televangelist, gave the counsel at a service to mark the 10th anniversary and new church building dedication of the Kingdom of Christ Transformation Centre, held at the church’s headquarters at Magbon Lagos State. Kasali, a guest preacher at the event, dedicated the church building, in the company of other pastors and leaders of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) to the service of humanity and to the glory of God. He, spoke on vision and accomplishments, saying that, people should not allow contemporary challenges to discourage them from achieving their goals, rather they should redefine their vision without recourse to subsisting challenges.

He described challenges as distraction that could hinder one from achieving his goal if one embodied self with it but but elevates one to stardom when subdued with rational but common solution. According to him in the midst of hard economy which has become a global phenomenon people are still achieving purpose, reaching dreams and aspirations. “God gave you vision at birth. He knew that today will come and has made provision for your success therefore don’t give up on your vision because of time and tide. “Discard with those that cannot help you or discourage you to get to your destination in life,” he said.

Praying God answers the petition of the congregation, he noted that the host and his wife, Pastor Chris and Pastor Mrs Onyii Chiedo, heard the vision of the church ten years ago and had pursued the vision to conclusion regardless of situations. At the programme which also featured intercession for a better Nigeria, he charged people not use present hard economic reality as an excuse not to reach goals, saying it was a passing phase. In his remarks at the event, the Founder of the Church, pastor Chris Chiedo, thanked God for His faithfulness all through the years, urged faithful to remain resolute in faith.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

