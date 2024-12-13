Redeeming Our Democracy

Share

Democracy isn’t just an easy to run form of government of the people, by majority of the people, for the people, as defined by Abraham Lincoln.

Being a people and a human driven process, it presupposes that democracy could sometimes break down and require redeeming, healing, repairs and even restructuring from time to time. And therefore, this advisory believes that Nigeria’s democracy requires redeeming, at no better time than now.

The ruling party before now, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power for 16 years but handed over a broken democracy and country to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is at present doing its best to find solutions to most of the problems the PDP left behind.

There would have been no need for the formation of political parties if not for organising and moderating the activities of members and politicians for greater achievements, in the areas of fair allocation of resources and provision of better living conditions for the people. So, political parties are created to ensure that there is fair-play and justice in all engagements of politics and democracy.

Internal elections such as primary elections through which political party candidates emerge, should be conducted without unjust and undue influences from ‘higher quarters’ and should be devoid of tribal or religious considerations.

Of great importance is the urgent need for politicians and aspirants to political offices, as well as political leaders to play by the rules guiding internal party elections, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets its own guidelines and rules governing the conduct of free and fair elections.

It is however, a known fact (although deniable), that most of the internal and external elections conducted by political parties, federal and state electoral bodies have most of the time, fallen short of the expectations of Nigerians due to the fact that neither the guidelines nor the laws set for the exercises are followed to the letter.

Late Prince Tony Momoh, former author, former veteran journalist, former National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) had this to say:

“One thing emerges from what we have tried over the years to make the country work – that is that it is the same people, Nigerians, who have worked the systems that seemed to have failed. We do not look at the workers, we have all along looked at the system.”

Politicians, who are elected to offices such as President, Governor, Local Government Chairman, Senator; or appointed as Minister, Ambassador Adviser, Managing Director; have a responsibility to make Nigeria’s democratic system work by shunning corrupt practices as well as nepotism and other vices that work against democracy.

The Punch newspaper said, on January 14, 2024 that 13 ex-governors of Nigeria were being investigated for a total of N772 billion due to fraud.

This sum excluded ministers, senators and many others who should also be investigated. It is also imperative to investigate all other systems in society, from time to time. These should include the legislative system, the judicial system, the financial system, the school system, the religious system and others.

It is also the thinking of this advisory that any political party that is not able to supervise its congresses, primaries or any internal election, in such an acceptable manner that can peacefully lead to assembling capable and quality candidates who can deliver on the promises and manifestoes of the party, is not worthy of existence.

Nigeria’s first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe, appeared to have been speaking to President Bola Tinubu when he said: “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything”.

Bola Tinubu is not afraid to make a change. Yes, that is not his weakest point. This, he has demonstrated many times in search of change for progress and development. Generally speaking, democracy is under attack and appears to be failing in many parts of the world.

The only other thing he may need to think about is reducing a large government which requires vastly expensive maintenance

All President Tinubu needs to do to redeem Nigeria’s democracy is to make conscious efforts to strengthen institutions meant to ensure the rule of law, free and fair elections at every level, ensure human and democratic rights; equity and justice among other measures.

He must also set in motion processes that could lead to the elimination of the structures of nepotism, tribalism and regionalism. That he can do, through leading by example. There is an urgent need for national renewal, re-awakening of pride and patriotism.

It is in the interest of our democracy for every Nigerian leader, at every station of life, to work hard to support and uphold the independence of our democratic institutions as enshrined in the constitution; take action to ensure separation of powers among the three arms of government, otherwise our walk to freedom, safety and happiness may take a little longer.

Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s Prime Minister at independence in 1960, had this to say about fairness and inclusivity: “We must recognise our diversity and the peculiar conditions under which different tribal communities live in this country.”

This, also is an area which requires m more attention and redemption, in order to make Nigeria’s democracy what it should be. The Nigerian President, which, unfortunately never had, Obafemi Awolowo, was known for his work and policies on the improvement of the rights, lives and living conditions of Nigerians.

He had this to say: “I do not want the children of my drivers to be drivers to my children, nor do I want the children of my cooks to be cooks to my children…. I want free access to education for all”. Of course, any democracy which does not give its citizens free enough access to education is planning for anarchy.

President Tinubu came to power, riding on his past credentials as a democrat; but his success or failure will depend on his ability or inability to expand his sense of democracy and the many possibles which include freedoms, fairness, human rights, obedience to the rule of law, inclusivity, free and fair elections.

The President, so far, is on course with most of his reforms and policies. And Nigerians eagerly await timely and positive results, as he tries to restore and redeem our long broken democracy.

The only other thing he may need to think about is reducing a large government which requires vastly expensive maintenance.

