Redeemer’s Varsity VC Charges Graduates To Contribute To Nation-Building

The Vice-Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Professor Shadrach Olufemi Akindele, has urged graduating students of the institution, christened “The Indomitable Set”, to go into the world as problem-solvers, innovators, and ambassadors of integrity.

Delivering his keynote address to the 2025 graduating class during the university’s convocation ceremony held on Thursday, Akindele noted that the world they are entering is “exhilaratingly connected but deeply challenging,” shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and a rapidly globalized economy, and that their education at Redeemer’s University had prepared them not just for jobs, but for purposeful impact.

“The world does not need more spectators or critics; it needs solution architects,” the VC declared. “You have been trained to think critically, act ethically, and lead with compassion. You are now the indomitable force we have prepared you to be.”

Akindele emphasised that the institution’s holistic education model, which combines academic learning with entrepreneurship, community development, and spiritual growth, had equipped the graduates with empathy, leadership, and resilience.

He charged the graduates to be exemplary ambassadors of the university wherever they go, letting their integrity, diligence, and compassion speak louder than their certificates. The name Redeemer’s University on your certificate is a badge of honour that comes with responsibility. Let your work ethic be strong, your compassion evident, and your integrity unquestionable,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor further urged the graduating class to embrace lifelong learning in an ever-evolving world, reminding them that the most successful individuals are those who remain curious and adaptable.

“Your graduation is not the end of learning; it is only the end of being taught. Stay curious. Learn continuously. Pursue new knowledge and skills. The commitment to self-improvement is the best investment you can make in yourself,” he advised.

Calling on graduates to engage constructively with national issues rather than despair over Nigeria’s challenges, Akindele stated that rebuilding the nation requires “dogged, determined efforts — not magic or complaint.”

“Do not fall for the seductive cynicism that says Nigeria is a lost cause. It is not. You are among the top one per cent of Nigeria’s youth, and with that privilege comes responsibility,” he told the audience.

During the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor also paid tribute to the university’s founding fathers, governing council, faculty, parents, and alumni, acknowledging their contributions to the institution’s two decades of excellence.

“We return all glory to God Almighty, who has been our helper, our shield, and our exceeding great reward. Without His grace, we would not be here; without His guidance, we cannot go forward,” he added.

Akindele concluded by charging the graduates to embody the university’s motto, “Running with the vision,” and to let their lives reflect the values of faith, excellence, and service.

“Go forth and conquer. Go forth and serve. Be indomitable in your pursuits, gracious in your victories, and resilient in your challenges. The world is waiting for you,” he said.