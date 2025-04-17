Redeemer’s Varsity Prof Named Among TIME100 Most Influential People

Share

Professor Christian Happi, a distinguished Professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics of Infectious Diseases at Redeemer’s University, Ede, and Founding Director of the Institute of Genomics and Global Health (IGH), has been named to the 2025 TIME100 list TIME magazine’s prestigious annual ranking of the world’s most influential people.

The global list celebrates individuals shaping the future through leadership, innovation, and impact, placing Professor Happi alongside renowned personalities including United States President Donald Trump, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, tennis legend Serena Williams, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, media mogul Mo Abudu, gymnast Simone Biles, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and music icon Snoop Dogg, among others.

A globally recognised pioneer in infectious disease genomics, Professor Happi has led innovations in genomic surveillance and real-time outbreak response in Africa for more than a decade. In 2014, he confirmed Nigeria’s first case of Ebola and worked closely with national health authorities to successfully contain the outbreak, earning wide acclaim for his contributions to public health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, his laboratory achieved a landmark breakthrough by sequencing the SARS-Cov-2 virus within 48 hours of receiving samples, making it the first successful sequencing of the virus on African soil.

His groundbreaking research has directly informed global health policies, advanced the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, and helped save countless lives.

Through his leadership at the Institute of Genomics and Global Health (IGH), formerly the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), Professor Happi has played a critical role in strengthening Africa’s genomic research ecosystem. IGH stands at the forefront of training African scientists in genomics and bioinformatics while supporting national and regional public health systems across the continent.

Speaking on the TIME100 recognition, Professor Happi described it as a collective achievement, celebrating not only his personal journey but also the efforts of his colleagues and the wider African scientific community.

“This is a shared achievement,” Happi said. “It reflects the power of collaboration, the dedication of our team, and the strength of African science. Our work at IGH ensures that African solutions are part of global conversations.”

IGH continues to be a global leader in pathogen genomics, One Health research, and human genomics, while nurturing the next generation of African scientists.

The TIME100 honour signals increasing global recognition of African-led research and underscores the continent’s capacity to offer solutions to some of the world’s most pressing health challenges.

Reacting to the announcement, the Vice-Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Professor Shadrach Olufemi Akindele, congratulated Professor Happi on the global honour, describing the recognition as a testament to his outstanding contribution to science and humanity.

“This is more than a personal accolade; it is a statement of global acceptance and a reflection of the transformative work being done at Redeemer’s University and in African scientific institutions,” Akindele said.

The 2025 TIME100 listing of Professor Happi not only highlights his leadership but also casts a spotlight on the rising impact of African science on the global stage, offering inspiration for researchers, policy-makers, and institutions committed to solving the world’s grand challenges.

