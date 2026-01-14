Redeemer’s University Matriculates 1,644 Students, Unveils Dual-Certificate Policy

The Vice-Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun state, Professor Shadrach Akindele, has unveiled a dual-certificate graduation policy that will see students earn qualifications in both academic disciplines and entrepreneurship.

Professor Akindele made this declaration at the 21st Matriculation Ceremony of the 2025/2026 academic session of the university, held on Tuesday, at the institution’s auditorium, describing the occasion as more than a formal rite but a defining moment in the academic and moral journey of the students.

“Today is not just a ceremony; it is a crossing of thresholds,” the Vice-Chancellor said, noting that the matriculating students were admitted not by chance but by purpose, in line with the university’s founding vision.

Providing a breakdown of the newly matriculated students, Professor Akindele disclosed that a total of 1,644 students were admitted into the university’s academic community, comprising 286 postgraduate students and 1,358 fresh undergraduates. The undergraduate intake, he said, included 1,236 UTME candidates and 122 Direct Entry students.

According to him, the decision to designate the new intake as the “Remarkable Set” was anchored on expectations rather than accolades, stressing that distinction at Redeemer’s University is measured by values, discipline and integrity.

“To be remarkable means to stand out by values, not by noise, to excel by discipline, not by shortcuts, and to shine by integrity, not by compromise,” he stated.

Professor Akindele emphasised that the introduction of dual certification, combining academic qualifications with entrepreneurship training, reflects the university’s commitment to producing graduates who are intellectually sound, morally upright and economically relevant in a rapidly changing global environment.

Professor Akindele affirmed that Redeemer’s University believes that knowledge without character is dangerous and that faith without excellence is incomplete, adding that students are trained not only to acquire knowledge but also to develop strong moral and spiritual foundations.

Professor Akindele charged the fresh students to live up to the responsibility attached to their admission, urging them to be exemplary in learning, character, discipline, faith and societal impact.

Professor Akindele further reiterated the institution’s mission of raising academically competent graduates, morally responsible leaders and spiritually grounded global citizens.

“We do not only ask, ‘What do you know?’ We also ask, ‘Who are you becoming?’ Our motto, “Running with the Vision, means that you will be trained to think clearly, act responsibly, lead courageously and serve selflessly,” he affirmed.

Reminding the students that Redeemer’s University is a Christian institution, Professor Akindele noted that chapel attendance is compulsory, expressing confidence that their stay would foster a deeper encounter with God and alignment with divine purpose.

He described the matriculation oath as a binding commitment rather than a mere formality, stressing adherence to the university’s rules, pursuit of excellence and loyalty to its core values.

“The friends you keep will influence you, your choices will shape you, and your discipline will define you,” the Vice-Chancellor cautioned.

The ceremony culminated in the administration of the matriculation oath by the University Registrar, Mr. David Akintola, officially ushering the students into Redeemer’s University’s academic community.