Redeemer’s University Inducts 82 Nursing Students

Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, on Thursday inducted 82 students into the nursing profession.

Speaking during the induction, awards, and oath-taking ceremony held at the university’s premises, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shadrach Akindele, disclosed that four of the graduating students earned First Class honours, while 64 obtained Second Class degrees.

Akindele commended the students for their resilience during their academic journey and urged them to uphold professionalism, compassion, and integrity as they embark on their careers. He also charged them to be worthy ambassadors of both the university and the nursing profession.

In her remarks, the Acting Head of the Department of Nursing Science, Dr. Deborah Onisile, highlighted the department’s consistent commitment to academic excellence since its establishment in 2017.

She revealed that the department had achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Registered Nursing Council Examination, as well as six consecutive successful performances in the Midwifery and Public Health Nursing examinations.

“As you embark on this noble profession, remember that you are not only representatives of Redeemer’s University but also ambassadors of compassion, care, and humanity,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Adesola Ogunfowokan of the Department of Nursing Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, urged the inductees to prepare themselves for the humanitarian and developmental demands of the profession.

Speaking on the theme, “Nursing Without Borders: An Unconventional Pathway,” Ogunfowokan emphasized the need for mental, physical, and spiritual preparedness to cope with the challenges of the profession.

She referenced Florence Nightingale as a shining example of nursing beyond borders, urging the new nurses to emulate her legacy by improving the living conditions in impoverished areas and delivering quality healthcare where it is most needed.

“By embracing the concept of nursing without borders, the profession can play a critical role in achieving universal health coverage,” she added.