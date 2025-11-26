Redeemer’s University Inducts 74 Into Physiotherapy Profession

The Redeemer’s University Ede, Osun State, on Wednesday inducted 74 graduates into the physiotherapy profession at its 3rd induction ceremony for the Bachelor of Physiotherapy Class of 2025.

Prof. Shadrach Akindele, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, charged the new inductees to translate the knowledge and training from the university into saving lives and improving society.

He said the theme of the induction ceremony, “The Journey to Good Health: From Classroom to the World”, is a pointer to the fact that the knowledge and training of the inductees are needed in the health care sector of the country.

“The clinical training and knowledge you have acquired will be translated into saving lives and making an impact in the health sector.

“This journey is not only about practising physiotherapy; it is about becoming instruments of healing, hope, and restoration to individuals, families, and communities,” he said.

He charged the inductees to carry with them the values of Redeemer’s University and be good ambassadors of Christ in the health sector.

Prof. Chris Okafor, the Keynote Speaker from the Department of Physiotherapy, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, gave the historical development of Physiotherapy in Nigeria.

Okarfor stated that the profession started as a three-year diploma programme in 1945, to transformed to a six-year ‘Doctor of Physiotherapy’ now.

He told the inductees that there would be challenges and that they must assess themselves, know their strengths and weaknesses, in order to be able to face the challenges.

He charged the inductees to pursue more knowledge, go abroad to gain more experience, but return to impact the healthcare sector of Nigeria and train others.

Dr Dayo Omotosho, the Dean of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Dr Olusegun Ojedoyin, Head, Department of Physiotherapy, advise the inductees to be patriotic and committed to national unity.

They admonished them to be committed to their profession and field, as they remain good ambassadors of the Redeemer’s University.

Prof. Ahmed Rufia, the Registrar, Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB), administered the “Oath of Induction” after admonishing them to be shining light/ambassadors of the profession.