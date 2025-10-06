Redeemer’s University Breaks Record With 185 First-Class Graduates

Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, has achieved a historic academic feat, producing 185 First-Class graduates in the 2025 graduating set, the highest number since the institution’s establishment.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shadrach Olufemi Akindele, announced this on Monday during a press briefing to mark the university’s 17th convocation ceremony and 20th anniversary.

Akindele described the achievement as “a reflection of our commitment to academic excellence and character development,” adding that the convocation represents a season of “double honour” for the faith-based institution.

“We are not only graduating another distinguished class, the indomitable Set of 2025, but we are also celebrating 20 years of Redeemer’s University. Indeed, this is a season of double honour,” he said.

In a major boost for private education, Akindele revealed that Redeemer’s University has been selected by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) as one of only eight private universities in Nigeria approved to train government-sponsored postgraduate students.

“This is a remarkable feat, especially considering that there are 168 private universities in Nigeria. It affirms the credibility and standard of our postgraduate programmes,” he stated.

A total of 1,341 students are graduating this year, comprising 1,003 undergraduates and 338 postgraduates. Among them, Mr. Joel Durugbo from the Department of Mechanical Engineering emerged as the overall best graduating student with a perfect 5.0 CGPA, the first in the university’s history.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the institution’s rising international standing, noting that Redeemer’s University ranked No. 2 in Nigeria in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and topped several Sustainable Development Goals categories.

The university’s African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), led by Professor Christian Happi, continues to receive global recognition. Happi was recently listed among TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025 for his groundbreaking work in genomics and public health.

“These milestones confirm Redeemer’s University as a place where faith, knowledge, and innovation converge for global impact,” Akindele said.

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the university’s Visitor, and Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye commissioned several new infrastructure projects. These include the Faculty of Law building, the Josephus Institute of Earth Sciences, and the Redeemer’s University Staff School.

Pastor Adeboye also performed the sod-turning of a proposed 10,000-seater university chapel auditorium.

During the convocation ceremonies later this week, three distinguished Nigerians, Evangelist Omolewa Yetunde Ahmed, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, and Mr. Kola Adesina, will receive honorary doctorate degrees.

Akindele concluded on a hopeful note:

“As we celebrate 20 years of God’s faithfulness and the release of the Indomitable Set, I declare that the best days of Redeemer’s University are still ahead.”