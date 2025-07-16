Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, Nigeria, has emerged as one of the top-ranking institutions in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, gaining recognition for its excellence in sustainability and research.

The university ranked second overall among all Nigerian federal, state, and private universities, with standout performances across multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It was ranked first both nationally and internationally for SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), due to its African Centre of Excellence for Water and Environmental Science Research (ACEWATER). The centre focuses on sustainable water management, wastewater treatment, and ecosystem preservation, backed by advanced facilities and top-tier researchers.

In addition, Redeemer’s University secured the top position in Nigeria and sixth in Africa for SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), driven by the work of its Institute of Genomics and Global Health (IGH), formerly the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID). The institute has played a critical role in genomic research, notably during the Ebola and COVID-19 pandemics, and continues to lead in public health research across the continent.

The university also excelled in SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), ranking first in Nigeria. It earned commendable positions for SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), underscoring its comprehensive approach to sustainability and institutional development.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shadrach Olufemi Akindele praised the dedication and efforts of the university’s faculty and researchers. He described the ranking as a validation of Redeemer’s University’s commitment to sustainability, research excellence, and global impact, and expressed optimism that the institution would continue to climb in global rankings.

Professor Akindele emphasized the need for increased collaboration with academic institutions, private sector actors, and international partners to expand the university’s impact on critical global issues such as healthcare, resource management, and climate change. He also called for continued investment in research infrastructure and faculty development.

The university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, described the ranking as a testament to strategic focus and institutional resilience. He reiterated the university’s openness to partnerships aimed at solving the world’s most pressing challenges.

With this milestone, Redeemer’s University has not only gained global recognition but has also positioned itself as a leader in sustainable development and innovation in Africa. The institution reaffirmed its commitment to building on this success to create long-lasting solutions to regional and global challenges.