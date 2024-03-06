Red Sea Crisis: Nigerian importers to be surcharged on cargoes from Egypt

As container freight rates are soaring because of the tension in the Red Sea, a new surcharge of $100 has been imposed by a liner, CMA CGM on every dry bulk cargo coming from Egypt to all Nigerian ports. The liner informed importers that it would implement Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) surcharge from March 4, 2024, being the loading date until further notice.

The shipping line explained that considering the current situation in Egypt, the charges on dry cargoes would also affect shipment to other West African ports, adding that the PSS would be paid with freight. It was revealed that attacks launched by Yemen’s Houthi group on commercial ships at the southern end of the Red Sea have prompted several shipping companies to divert vessels, avoiding a route that would take them through Egypt’s Suez Canal in the north and its link to the Mediterranean Sea. This has added cost and time to vessel journeys, while oil prices and war risk insurance premiums have spiked as a result of the challenges. Also in January, 2024, CMA CGM slammed surcharges on dry and reefer cargoes leaving Lagos ports to Middle East Gulf and Indian sub-continent, noting that the cargoes would attract between $200 and $500 per Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) till further notice. Before the introduction of the delay and diversion surcharges, some of the arbitrary charges paid in the past are the bunker adjustment, currency adjustment, war risk, extra risk insurance surcharge, freight rates surcharge and port operations recovery surcharge. Others are Basic Service Rate Additional (BSRA), Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF), Currency Adjustment Factor (CAF) IMO, ISPS or SEC – security charges, Terminal Handling Charge (THC), Full Container Load shipments, Heavy Weight Charge (HWC), Overweight Surcharge (OWS) Port Congestion Surcharge, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Winter Surcharge (WS).

Also, figures released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) revealed that container traffic at Lagos Port Complex, Tincan Island, Delta, Onne, Rivers and Calabar stood at 822,868 annually as it takes N7.5 million to clear and transport a 20-foot container laden with cargo valued N41.11 million ($100,000) imported into Nigeria from China. It would be recalled that in June 2023, CMA CGM also imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods being imported to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. The rates attracted an additional EUR200 or $230 on 20 feet containers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean. Also, 40 feet containers from the same destinations would attract €250 or $285. Similarly, dangerous goods from Adriatic and Greece cost an additional £170 and £210 for 20feet and 40feet, respectively. Also, all the dangerous goods shipped into West Africa from the Black Sea, North Africa will attract €200 and €450 for 20ft and 40ft containers respectively. The shipping line stressed that tariffs for goods from East Mediterranean to all West African ports cost an extra $300 and $450 for 20 feet and 40 feet containers respectively. According to the shipping line, the charge on “dangerous goods additional” was paid in addition to the ocean freight.