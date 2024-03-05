Red Line Rail: Lagos Assembly Praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Others

The Lagos State House of Assembly has praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the successful completion of the Red Line rail project in the state.

The House also commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the foundation in Lagos upon which successive administrations have built while appreciating Speaker Mudashiru Obasa for playing positive roles by ensuring legislative approvals in support of the Blue and Red Line projects.

The first phase of the 37-kilometre Red Line Rail, constructed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), was commissioned on February 29 with seven stations between Agbado, a boundary town in Ogun State, and Oyingbo in Lagos Central.

Obasa, while addressing his colleagues on Tuesday, commended past governors for sustaining Tinubu’s vision for Lagos, describing the Red Line rail project as a significant step in the effort of the government to improve living and boost the economy of the state.

He said: “It was very significant, historic and memorable. It is a plus for the government and people of Lagos and we must commend the man in charge and his team who have put so much into this to make it realistic.

“It is not just about the project, but its economic importance to the state, especially being the second one to be commissioned. The line will eliminate traffic issues and associated challenges.

“It is also necessary to commend Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was on hand to commission the project and for laying the foundation by establishing LAMATA years ago when he was governor of Lagos. We are getting there.”

The Speaker also directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit letters of commendation to the President, Sanwo-Olu, former governors, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode for sustaining Tinubu’s vision in Lagos, added that the House will continue to monitor the operations of the trains.

In his contribution, the Chairman of the Committee on Transportation, Adewale Temitope, described the project as amazing. “This wouldn’t have been successful if this House, under your leadership, did not pass the budget or approve appropriation for the project.

“Mr. Speaker, you have always mentioned that there is no need for us to have more vehicles on the road and that we must look in the direction of mass transit and intermodal transport systems.”

Temitope noted that Obasa had been steadfast in his belief that the Blue and Red lines would make positive impacts in the lives of the people of the state and as a result, constantly convinced the lawmakers to approve money for the projects.

On his part, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, David Setonji, said the progress enjoyed in the state is the result of a stable political environment. He commended the governor for his steadfastness while appreciating the Speaker for doing everything to make sure that Lagosians enjoy the benefits of democracy.

While noting the role played by the Assembly in the completion of the project, Gbolahan Yishawu, commended the Speaker and some committees of the House for approving the required funds.

On his part, Sa’ad Olumoh, while applauding the Speaker for his doggedness to make Lagos habitable, added: “Now, Lagosians can plan their movements just like it happens in most Western countries.”

Olumoh also urged for the provision of parks where car owners can keep their vehicles when they plan to take the trains.

Suraju Olatunji appreciated the Speaker for being among the lawmakers who passed the law that created LAMATA many years ago while his colleague, Nureni Akinsanya, urged the governor not to relent on the proposed Yellow Line rail project.