Red-Hot Simon Rated High in New Stats

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon ranks fifth for the number of progressive runs across Europe’s top five leagues, Soccernet reports. Simon had a tough finish to last season, and his loss of form affected Nantes as they nearly got relegated from the French Ligue 1.

The 28-year- old winger registered five goals and four assists for the Yellow Canaries last season. But he has started the present campaign on fire. Simon has registered two goals and four assists in Ligue 1, helping them to 10th place after six games.

The Nigeria winger has been the major outlet, and it is evident because he has been directly involved in six of the eleven goals that Nantes have scored this season. In a release by football data analysts DT Football on Tuesday, Simon’s importance to Nantes was further corroborated.

In terms of ball carries, distance covered, and progressive runs, the Super Eagles star is ranked fifth across Europe’s top five leagues. Ousmane Dembele, Rodrygo, Musa Al Tamari, and Leroy Sane are the only players who have done better than Simon this season.

Nigeria-eligible winger Luca Koleosho is 7th on the list, Victor Osimhen’s Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is 9th, Alphonso Davies is 10th, Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma is 13th, while Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is 14th. Kylian Mbappe failed to make the top 20.