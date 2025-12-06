Red-hot Rennes Look To Make Psg Suffer Again

Strange things are happening in Ligue 1 as following a shock 1-0 loss to Monaco, last season’s treble winners Paris Saint-Germain are no longer leading the way.

The Parisians tend to dominate the French top flight but they are being run much closer this time around. Lens now lead the way but Marseille, Lille and the PSG’s next opponents, Rennes, are all racking up the points, too.

Luis Enrique will expect his side to bounce back immediately and he is unlikely to rest quite as many stars as he did in Monaco, but their visitors are in scintillating form and will not go down without a fight in Saturday’s capital clash.

Rennes extended their winning streak to four with last week’s 1-0 win at Metz and given that run includes 4-1 routs of top-eight sides Strasbourg and Monaco, they look set to ask a suspect PSG defence plenty of problems.

The Parisians have managed just three clean sheets in 12 matches and may struggle to keep Habib Beye’s side quiet at Parc des Princes.

PSG’s blank against Monaco was certainly a shock, however, as they had failed to score in just one of their previous 33 Ligue 1 games, so expect Enrique’s men to rediscover their shooting boots, too.