Red-Hot Osimhen Hits Double In Gala’s Win Against Spurs

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was in excellent form, scoring two first-half goals for Galatasaray in their Europa Cup tie against Tottenham last night. Osimhen, who had just returned from an injury, opened his account in the 32nd minute after Will Lankshear’s effort in the 18th minute had cancelled out Yunus Akgün’s 6th-minute opener for the hosts.

Receiving a pass from his former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens, Osimhen placed the ball into the bottom corner of the net. Just before his first goal, Osimhen had another opportunity when Radu Dragusin lost possession, leaving the striker completely unmarked in space.

He drilled a short shot toward the goal, but it was disallowed for offside. Osimhen increased his tally in the 37th minute, again benefiting from a brilliant pass by Mertens, who sent the ball behind the Tottenham defence. Osimhen expertly manoeuvred between two defenders to guide the ball into the corner of the net.

