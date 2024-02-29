Red-Hot Osimhen Fires Hat Trick In Napoli’s 6-1 Rout

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has sustained his scor- ing form for Napoli since he returned from the 2023 African Cup of Nations AFCON as he hit a hat trick in his club’s 6-1 rout of Sassuolo yesterday. Napoli came into yesterday game after a four- match winless streak. They had drawn three consecutive games, and new coach Francesco Calzona was still hunting for his first win since he took charge of the club.

It looked like the Partenopei’s woes were about to continue as Sassuolo opened the scoring through Uros Racic just after the 15-minute mark. However, things didn’t turn out too well for the hosts, as they conceded three times in the first half, thanks to Amir Rrahmani’s equaliser and a brace by Osimhen. The Super Eagles player picked up where he left off in the second half, finding the net just two minutes into the half.

He also set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal, widening Napoli’s lead to four goals. Osimhen was taken off just after the 75-minute mark, while Napoli had a 6-1 lead. In 75 minutes of play, Victor Osimhen contributed to four of Napoli’s goals, scoring three times with an assist. The 25-year-old registered five total shots on Wednesday. Three of those went on target, one was blocked and one was off target. It’s even more impressive considering Osimhen had just 14 touches of the ball. He completed four of five (80%) passes and lost possession on three occasions.