Red-Hot Lyon Can Inflict First Euro Loss On Fumbling Man United

Lyon have won eight of their last 10 games in all competitions and are fancied to continue that good run when they host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tomorrow.

The French side have netted 29 times in those 10 outings while the Red Devils have scored 15 times in their last ten matches. Ruben Amorim’s men have won three games in that spell and they have come against Leicester, Ipswich and a Real Sociedad side who had been reduced to 10 men.

The visitors have had better results in Europe than domestically but an away trip to take on Lyon is undoubtedly the toughest assignment they have faced in this competition this season.

The hosts are just four points off second spot in Ligue 1 and have a team littered with attacking talent, including Thiago Almada, Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze. Manchester United may struggle to contain those players and their own attacking options are much less threatening.

Amorim has tightened things up at the back but their struggles in front of goal may rear their head once again here and Paolo Fonseca’s men are fancied to take a first-leg lead from this clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Ten of the home team’s last 11 games have gone over two goals and a repeat of that looks likely in this one, side with a 2-1 win for Lyon. Georges Mikautadze has netted six times in the last five matches for club and country and looks a solid bet to get on the scoresheet again here.

