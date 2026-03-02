Red-Hot Iwobi Scores Again As Fulham Compound Spurs’ Woes

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, scored for the second consecutive match as Fulham piled more misery on Tottenham Hotspur, stretching Spurs’ winless run to 10 Premier League games yesterday.

Iwobi, who was also on target in Fulham’s 3-1 victory over Sunderland last Sunday, made it backto-back goals with a fine strike in the Cottagers’ latest triumph. The Nigerian international now has four goals in 22 league appearances this season, alongside four assists.

Relegation-threatened Spurs endured another frustrating afternoon as Fulham boosted their push for European qualification with a deserved victory. The hosts went ahead in the seventh minute through Harry Wilson, though the goal was not without controversy.

New Tottenham manager Igor Tudor protested that Raul Jimenez had pushed Radu Dragusin in the build-up before Wilson volleyed home from close range.

Despite the complaints, the goal stood after a VAR review, leaving the Spurs bench furious. There was no dispute about Fulham’s second goal in the 34th minute.

Iwobi found space just outside the area and curled a superb 18-yard effort in off the inside of the post after a neat exchange with Wilson, leaving the Tottenham goalkeeper with no chance. Fulham could have extended their lead before the break, but **Calvin Bassey** fired over from close range, while Jimenez and Emile Smith Rowe also missed good opportunities.