Red-hot Boniface, Orban get chance to shine as coach invites 23 Eagles for Sao Tome, Musa dropped

Victor Boniface, Gift Orban, and Jordan Torunarigha have been handed rewards for their impressive form as they got Super Eagles call-ups for next weekend’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo.

The players are yet to be capped by Nigeria at full international level, but they have proved themselves at their respective European clubs.

Boniface has so far netted four goals at new Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, while Gift Orban has fired 26 goals for Belgian club Gent in all competitions since January.

There is also a recall for Portugal-based left-back Bruno Onyemaechi, Tyronne Ebuehi, defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika, and defender Jamilu Collins, who has returned from a long-term injury.

The final AFCON qualifier will be played on September 10 in Uyo. Nigeria, on 12 points from their previous five matches, are already guaranteed a place in the finals but must earn at least a point to be sure of topping the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); William Ekong (PAOK FC, Greece); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Gift Orban (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Boniface (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany)