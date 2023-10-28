Red Devils V Citizens: Like Ten Hag Like Ole?

I have been a die-hard Manchester United supporter for more than five decades. I fell in love with the Red Devils in the late 60s, having grown up listening to how the team bounced back from the Munich air disaster to once again become a dominant force of the beautiful game in Britain. Although the disaster happened in 1958, years before I was born, it was still a hot topic in my household growing up years after.

Perhaps because my father, then a student of Civil Engineering of the Hammer- smith Polytechnic in London, was both an avid football fan and an amateur footballer who played alongside the late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu during their days at the Yaba College of Technology, stories of the beautiful game was never far from our dining table.

Too young to have understood the frenzy that captivated the island nation when as hosts they went on to win the 1996 World Cup (they still don’t allow us to forget 57 years later), however, even though I was still a fledgling United’s 1968 European Cup victory was able to strike a chord in me.

Led by the flambouyant and outstanding gifted George Best (who many consider to be the first ever football superstar), and back up by equally standout players like Nobby Stiles, Brian Kidd, and captained by Bobby Charlton, who scored twice in the 4-1 win over Benfica at Wembley and who sadly passed on last week at the age of 86, the Red Devils became the first British team to lift the prestigious European trophy.

The whole team was treated like rock stars and for weeks afterwards it was the only news that dominated the airwaves and newspapers (back then no social media/internet). And thus it was only natural that a young lad like me would gravitate to such a team. But like all things in life, United’s dominance finally waned and many of us watched with envy as a new kid on the block sprung up in the form of Liverpool.

What made the rise of the Reds even more galling to many United fans was that the team was equally in the North East and was only 56 kilometres from Old Trafford. For years, fans of the Red Devils could only watch in anguish as the Reds dominated the scene lifting trophy after trophy with such stars like Ian Rush, John Barnes, Kenny Dalglish, and a host of others.

While Liverpool held a vice-like grip on the English game the hierarchy at Old Trafford was running through various managers like a drunk guzzling alcohol. And like the drunk, none of the managers was able to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford like Matt Busby did with not only winning the league but also conquering Europe.

This was the pattern until 1986 when they opted to try their luck with a certain Alex Ferguson who as manager of Aberdeen, had won three Scottish league championships, four Scottish Cups and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

According to reports, the Scotsman was about to be fired like all the other managers when he too was unable to return the club to winning ways until he got his lucky break in 1990 when he won the FA Cup, beating Crystal Palace 1–0 in the final replay after a 3–3 draw in the first match, giving Ferguson his first major trophy as Manchester United manager. He then followed this up by winning the now rested Cup Winners Cup the following year, beating Barcelona in the final.

This kick-started a long trophy-laden tenure spanning a staggering 26 years with Manchester United during which he won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. Ferguson is the longest-serving manager of Manchester United, having overtaken Sir Matt Busby’s record on December 19, 2010.

He retired from management at the end of the 2012/13 season, having won the Premier League in his final season. Since then United has once again fallen on lean times with eight managers failing to bring back the glory days to the Theatre of Dreams and have included some stellar names, including Louis van Gaal, who has thrice been in charge of Holland guiding them to a third-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and José Mourinho, the first manager to win a major European competition with four clubs and the third manager to win the three main UEFA club competitions.

The mantle has now fallen on the shoulders of 53-year-old Dutchman, Erik ten Hag, who was appointed United manager on April 21, 2022. Although the former central defender took over from interim handler, Ralf Rangnick, he actually took over from former Red Devils great, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as United’s full-time manager and, coincidentally, shares a number of traits with them fondly called the “Baby-faced Assassin” during his playing days.

During his first stint in charge as caretaker boss, the Norwegian brought some stability to the Red Devils during which he set a club record of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions. On March 28, 2019, having won 14 of his 19 matches in charge, Solskjær signed a three-year contract to take over as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

After Solskjær gained this permanent role, United won only 2 of 10 matches for the rest of the season. His greatest achievement was during the 2020–21 season when Manchester United finished runners-up in the Premier League behind champions, Manchester City. This was United’s first back-to-back top-four finish since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

However, the following season the wheels fell off and on October 24, Solsk- jær oversaw a 5–0 home loss to arch-rivals Liverpool; United’s worst result against Liverpool since 1925. Then on November 6, they lost 2–0 in the Manchester derby against rivals Manchester City. On November 20, after losing 4–1 to Watford and conceding 15 goals in their last five league fixtures, the Board decided to axe him.

Just like the Norwegian, ten Hag did well during his first season guiding Unit- ed to the League Cup and a third placed finish in the Premier League. The team had an identity and many felt they would push on this campaign and challenge City as serious contenders for the title. Unfortunately for reasons still unexplained, United has seriously retrogressed and are a pale shadow of last season’s team and are languishing in eighth place, having already suffered four defeats in nine matches.

Even in the five games they have won they are yet to show any spark or sign that they are up to the challenge this term. Tomorrow, they’ll face city rivals, City and not many fans will be expecting anything but defeat for their beloved United. Under Pep Guardiola, the team once dubbed “noisy neighbours” by Sir Alex has completely left the Red Devils in their slip stream.

While even die-hard United supporters will be hoping to avoid another humiliation, they will hold out the faint hope that just like they did in the 2019/20 season with goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay giving Ole’s side a 2-0 win – they might be able to pull the chestnut out of the fire with another shock victory. As far-fetched as it appears, for even