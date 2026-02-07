Red Devils Ready To Flex Attacking Muscles Again

Manchester United may have fallen short in last season’s Europa League final, losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, but the balance of power between both sides has clearly shifted in the Premier League this campaign.

While Spurs celebrated their first trophy in 17 years with that European success, United have emerged the stronger domestic force.

Tottenham’s decision to part ways with Ange Postecoglou soon after the final and appoint Thomas Frank has so far failed to deliver stability, with the North London club languishing in 14th place after 24 matches.

A spirited 2-2 comeback draw at home to Manchester City on Sunday extended Tottenham’s unbeaten run to four games and offered some relief to Frank, but their struggles on the road remain a major concern.

Spurs have won just once in their last seven away league matches and were held to a draw by Burnley in their most recent trip. United, meanwhile, have also undergone managerial change since that European final, ending Rubem Amorim’s 14-month reign in January.

The appointment of Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season has sparked an immediate upturn in form. Carrick has overseen three straight Premier League victories against Manchester City, leaders Arsenal and Fulham, instantly restoring belief at Old Trafford.

While inconsistency has long plagued United, their resilience was on full display in their dramatic win over Fulham, where Benjamin Sesko struck deep into stoppage time after the visitors had erased a 2-0 deficit late on.

Those victories have lifted United to fourth place on the table, opening up a 12-point gap over Tottenham, and confidence is growing that they can maintain their momentum.

Old Trafford has once again become a fortress, with United losing just once in their last 11 home league games and recording notable wins over City, Chelsea and Newcastle during that run.