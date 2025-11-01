Red Devils May Prolong Forest’s Agony

Manchester United look likely to prolong Nottingham Forest’s stay in the Premier League relegation zone as the resurgent Red Devils bid for a fourth win in a row on Saturday. It was looking bleak for Ruben Amorin during the last international break, but wins over Liverpool and Brighton have lifted the mood around Old Trafford. United fans must be pinching themselves at the thought of being above Liverpool and level on points with Manchester City, but that is their reality again. There is a potential Champions League spot up for grabs if they can keep it going with a win at the City Ground on Saturday.

That spot was Forest’s to lose when United last visited the banks of the River Trent as Red Devils old boy Anthony Elanga scored the winner in a 1-0 home win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s then third-placed side last April. But lose it they did, as a subsequent run of only two wins and four defeats in their remain- ing eight league games saw the Tricky Trees finish seventh.