Red Devils Hope To Sustain Redemption At Tottenham

Manchester United’s three-game winning streak came to an end at The City Ground last weekend as they drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest, and another high-scoring affair could be on the cards at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Red Devils’ last three games have produced 13 goals in total and over two goals has been a winner in eight of their last nine matches.

These nine fixtures have averaged 3.78 goals per game, and this fixture has produced plenty of goals over the years, with ten of the last 15 meetings be- tween this pair featuring at least three goals. Tottenham suffered their own disappointment as they were beaten by Lon- don rivals Chelsea last weekend , but Thomas Frank’s side bounced back with a 4-0 drubbing of Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Despite their lacklustre showing last weekend, over 2.5 goals has landed in five of Spurs’ last seven league games, and backing goals is the way to go on Saturday. These sides look relatively evenly matched after Manchester United’s recent upturn, and the spoils could be shared on Saturday.

Manchester United drew 2-2 last weekend and Tottenham have drawn four of their last 11 games, two of which ended 2-2, so that’s a high-value correct score prediction. Another high-value op- tion is backing Casemiro to find the net, who landed us an anytime goal scorer tip in Nottingham last weekend. That was the Brazilian’s third goal in his last five matches, and he could be a threat again.