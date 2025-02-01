Red Cross Vehicles Arrive Southern Gaza’s For Hostage Handover

Share

Ahead of the release of two Israeli hostages, Red Cross vehicles on Saturday arrived in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, a designated hostage handover site set up by Hamas.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the hostages, Yarden Bibas, 35, and Ofer Calderon, 54, will be transferred to Red Cross personnel at this location.

A third hostage, Keith Siegel, 65, is set to be released separately at another site in Gaza City’s port area.

However, an Israeli security official stated that the release operation is expected to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m., though the timing remains subject to change.

Footage from Gaza has shown Hamas preparing staging areas at both Khan Younis and Gaza’s port in anticipation of the handover.

This release marks the latest in ongoing negotiations for the return of hostages taken during the ongoing conflict.

The Red Cross has been facilitating the process as a neutral intermediary.

