Red Cross Raises The Alarm Over Lassa Fever Spread In Nigeria

Share

The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) has expressed concern over the alarming spread of Lassa fever to new areas in Nigeria.

Speaking at a Lassa fever roundtable dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday, Operations Coordinator Francis Salako emphasised the need for urgent action. He said to combat the outbreak, the IFRC, in cooperation with the Red Cross, was supporting Nigerian efforts through the Disaster Response Imaging Fund.

The focus areas, he said included improving detection and surveillance in Delta, Benue, Rivers, Ebonyi, Plateau, and Kaduna.

He also said building trust and knowledge with communities to enable informed decision-making was necessary Salako further emphasised investing in surveillance, capacity building, and prevention efforts to make health systems resilient.

He said: “As of week 40, 2024, Nigeria has reported 8,484 Lassa fever cases, with 174 deaths and 35 healthcare workers among the casualties.”

Share

Please follow and like us: