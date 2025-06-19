Recycling: Oando Foundation Deepens Environmental Education

Share

Oando Foundation, an independent charity supporting Nigeria’s Universal Basic Education goals, has launched Phase V of its Clean Our World (COW) project, reinforcing its commitment to environmental education and sustainable waste management.

The new phase will scale the initiative to 50 additional schools, including an expansion into two new states—FCT Abuja and Delta—while strengthening implementation in Lagos and Plateau States, the project’s legacy locations. The goal is to deepen impact and drive long-term sustainability through grassroots education.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Nigeria generates approximately 2.5 million tons of plastic waste annually, with only 12 percent recycled. This staggering figure highlights the urgent need for environmental education and action—particularly among children and young people, who are critical to shaping future sustainability practices.

Recognizing the need for systemic environmental literacy, Phase V of the COW project focuses on standardizing environmental lessons across schools through capacity building for teachers, implementation of the Climate Action Superheroes (CASH) syllabus, and in-school climate action activities. With active government participation, the project aims to ensure consistent and high-quality delivery of environmental education in schools across the four participating states.

Commenting on the launch, Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, said:

“The implementation of Phase V of the COW initiative, in collaboration with our co-sponsor Sumitomo Chemical and government partners, marks a significant milestone in our journey to embed sustainability in education.

By expanding into two new states, we are not only broadening our geographic reach but also deepening impact in legacy states like Lagos and Plateau. Our goal is to instill a culture of sustainability from an early age—fostering responsible behaviors that extend beyond the classroom into the wider community.

Through strategic partnerships and active government involvement, we aim to create a scalable model that can be replicated nationwide. This initiative is more than just an educational program; it’s a movement toward a sustainable future. By equipping the younger generation with the knowledge and skills they need, we are laying the groundwork for a cleaner, greener Nigeria.”

The COW project continues to serve as a platform for inspiring climate action and raising a generation of environmentally conscious Nigerians committed to sustainability.

Share