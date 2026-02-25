Recycling Matters II: Four Nigerian Artists Showcase Innovative Approaches To Reclaiming Found Materials

A group exhibition featuring works by the four participants in the residency programme presented by Alexis Galleries, one of the leading arts galleries in Lagos, in partnership with The Macallan, took centre stage in Lagos.

Titled ‘Recycling Matters II’, and held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, the group exhibition, curated by Uche Obasi as the public presentation of the completed residency, bringing together interdisciplinary artists – Eugene Konboye (Rubber), Seye Morakinyo (Fabric), Aliya Diseotu Victor (Metals), and Ibrahim Afegbua (Metals) – whose practices employ diverse and innovative approaches to reclaiming found materials, echoes the role of art as a tool for social reflection and environmental awareness.

The exhibition offers a compelling reminder that nothing is really a waste, and that “trash is treasure in disguise”. It examines issues of waste, utility, and material transformation within Nigeria’s contemporary socio-economic landscape.

As the Founder, Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis, noted in a statement, “Drawing from discarded rubber, scrap metal and fabric, the exhibition reflects on patterns of consumption and disposal shaped by Nigeria’s import-dependent economy.

“Through sculpture, assemblage, and installation, the artists transform everyday waste into expressive forms that challenge conventional notions of value, while addressing environmental pollution and sustainability,” she stated.

“In a society paralysed by waste and consumption, this exhibition motivates viewers to take proactive, responsive efforts towards their immediate environment and society,” she added.

Thus, ‘Recycling Matters II’ invites viewers to reconsider waste as a resource for creative renewal and to reflect on the role of art in fostering environmental awareness and responsible material culture in Nigeria.

According to Uche Obasi in his curatorial statement, ‘Recycling Matters II’ is a social intervention on the issues of waste, utility, and extended meanings within contemporary society. “Nigeria is widely characterised by patterns of excessive consumption and rapid disposal, reflecting the socioeconomic realities of one of Africa’s largest, import dependent economies.

‘Recycling Matters II’ responds to these conditions by exploring waste through a wide range of found materials, including discarded rubber, scrap metal, and fabric,” Obasi stated. The exhibition, he further stated, engages viewers with artistic processes of reclamation and reinvention, revealing how everyday found objects can be reconnected to notions of utility, grace, and contextual meaning.

“Drawing from discarded rubber, fabric remnants, scrap metal, and binding wires, the artists engage waste as both medium and message. These materials— often overlooked or abandoned—are reclaimed and reassembled into sculptural and mixed media works that reflect the realities of consumption, labor, and survival within Nigeria’s urban landscape.

“Through processes of accumulation, binding, layering, and welding, industrial and domestic waste is transformed into expressive visual narratives. These artists’ practices aims to blur the boundaries between sculpture, assemblage, and installation, revealing the poetic forms and meanings embedded in everyday used materials.”

Recycling Matters II challenges conventional perceptions of value and utility by repositioning waste as a site of memory, resilience, and renewal.

Through the convergence of forms, the exhibition presents aesthetic assemblages and installations that reflect Nigeria’s culture of consumption and environmental pollution, while also advocating for sustainable environmental awareness and responsible material culture.

It recontextualises waste as a reinventive material for reclamation, offering critical commentary on pollution and environmental management while nurturing a culture of sustainability in Nigeria.

For Ibrahim Afegbua, a sculptor, known for his metal (wire) sculptures and use of ring like and spiral shapes with wire in creating his works, the programme offered them opportunity and space to experiment, refine technique, and engage audiences in new ways. “This residency allows me to combine wire and metal to develop new forms and techniques.

It also gives people the opportunity to see the possibilities within these materials and understand the process behind the work,” Afegbua said. Mixed-media artist, Seye Morakinyo, works primarily with discarded fabrics and paper, cutting, layering, and moulding them to create depth and texture.

His approach deliberately challenges conventional aesthetics, revealing how overlooked materials can be reconfigured into works of quiet complexity. An internationally recognised artist, Konboye Ebipade Eugene, brings a deeply personal dimension to the exhibition.

Using abandoned footwear as his primary material, he stitches together stories of resilience, movement, and human experience. Konboye’s innovative approach to ecoconscious art has previously drawn global attention, including features by Reuters and the BBC, and continues to inspire a new generation of sustainabilitydriven artists.

For Aliya Diseotu Victor, a sculptor, whose medium is sheet metal, the residency offers an opportunity to the residency provides a platform to explore anatomy, space, and cultural heritage through recycled materials.

Drawing inspiration from Ijaw traditions as well as human and animal structures, his works blur the boundaries between sculpture and installation, and underscore the aesthetics and environmental potential of reclaimed materials.

Reflecting on the partnership, the Senior Brand Manager, West and Central Africa (WACA), Edrington Portfolio, Hammed Adebiyi, stated that The Macallan’s continued support is rooted in shared values of craftsmanship and longterm thinking. “We believe in patience, process, and purpose.

The residency creates room for thoughtful experimentation and mentorship, allowing artists to develop work that speaks meaningfully to sustainability and cultural depth.

“The Macallan’s commitment to excellence and sustainability is a testament to its dedication to crafting exceptional single malt whiskies. We invite you to savour The Macallan responsibly, appreciating the brand’s legacy of excellence and its passion for a sustainable future,” he said.