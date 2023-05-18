Recuse Yourself From Forgery Case Against Mbah, LP Tells Judge

The Labour Party (LP) wants Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja to recuse himself from the forgery case against the Enugu State Governor-elect Peter Mbah. Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the LP, which came second in the election, is challenging the declaration on alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, and manipulation of the results of the election. Mbah however sought and obtained an ex parte order restraining the NYSC from publishing a disclaimer on certificate No. A.808297 was reportedly issued to him.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the acting LP National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh said the order was targeted at the election tribunal hearing the petition filed by his party challenging Mbah’s election. He said: “It is intended to stop any staff of the NYSC from attending the tribunal as a witness to testify against Mr. Peter Mbah. “Even where a testimony is given, the prayer is also to stop the tribunal from according to any probative evidential value to such testimony.”