Recuse Yourself From Forgery Case Against Mbah, LP Tells Ekwo

The Labour Party (LP) wants Justice Inyang Ekwo of Abuja Federal High Court to recuse himself from the forgery case against the Enugu State Governor-Elect Mr Peter Mbah.

Recall that Mbah, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But LP which came second in the election, is challenging the declaration on two grounds: alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, and manipulation of the results of the election.

Mbah however sought and obtained an exparte order, restraining NYSC from publishing disclaimer on certificate No. A.808297 reportedly issued to him.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the LP Obiora Ifoh, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said the order was targeted at the governorship election tribunal hearing the petition filed before it challenging Mbah’s election.

“It is intended to stop any staff of the NYSC from attending the tribunal as a witness to testify against Mr. Peter Mbah.

“Even where a testimony is given, the prayer is also to stop the tribunal from according any probative evidential value to such testimony,” he said.

Ifoh called on Justice Ekwo to recuse himself from further hearing the matter and remit the file back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment to another judge.

He alleged that Mbah had boasted that the judge assured him that once NYSC enters appearance in the suit the order would be granted.

The party spokesperson argued that if Mbah’s NYSC certificate is genuine, he does not need to be running from one court to another “to gag people and institutions not to talk about it.”

He described as unfortunate for the Inspector General of Police to develop cold feet in the investigation of the alleged forgery allegations against Mbah.

“It is also very nauseating to observe that at a time the NYSC is celebrating its 50 years of beautiful records and existence, the present Director General of the corps has decided to destroy a long history of reputation of the NYSC by refusing to respond to the inquiry ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction to the AIG Zone 7,” he said.

Ifoh disclosed that the LP will petition the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Chairman of the National Judicial Council over the court orders being issued by judges in this case.

He also stated that the party will petition the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to transfer suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/611/2023 from the court handling it to another court, as well as “the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee to investigate allegations of forum shopping by Mr. Peter Mbah and his lawyers.”

Ifoh equally called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately conclude investigations into the forgery allegation against Mbah and write to the court which ordered for it.