Recuse Military From Party To Investigate Kaduna Drone Accident – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the Nigerian military should be recused from the committee to investigate the December 3 drone accident in Tundun Biri village in Kaduna State where over 120 persons lost their lives.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, welcomed the promise by the government for “a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident,” but noted that any meaningful investigation can only be possible when the military, being the institution under investigation, is recused from the arrangement.

“We are very proud of the Nigerian military. They have shown gallantry in the battle against the insurgency, at least within the resources available to them.

“But we certainly frown at a situation where they turn their arms against their own citizenry,” the LP said.

The party called for the publication of the names of the victims to ensure adequate compensation for the families.

“We also gathered that a sum of N10 million was given by the military for the support of the burial. We however think that the government must pay adequate compensation to these families,” the party stated.

It cautioned against bombing a target without an intelligence report and described the Kaduna accident as “anachronistic,” which the party said is not acceptable in modern warfare.