Rector’s 5-point ‘progressive agenda’ to strengthen college

The newly appointed Rector of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr Adedotun Abdul, has un- veiled his administration’s Five-Point Agenda, saying it will impact the college and leapfrog academic and administrative progress, as well as fast-track overall development of the institution. This is as he disclosed that his administration in the next five years would focus on the five major pillars of development, which he anchored on “ERECT” – Empowerment of the entire workforce of the college, to enhance staff welfare; Repackage of all aca- demic and skills development programmes of the college; Explore the creation of the industry advisory committee (IAC) and set up STBI HUBS; Consolidate and expand the sources and frontiers of the college internally-generated revenue (IGR); and Tap into the national and international grants and endowment for the funding of critical infrastructure.

Abdul, the seventh substan- tive Rector of the college, who pointed out that the world is fast changing at an unprecedented pace, and that technology is at the forefront of this trans- formation, however, pledged his administration’s readiness to do everything within its power to ensure that students are equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the rapidly-evolving digital world. But, to achieve this objective, Abdul in his goal and vision for the college, stated that the insti- tution must continue to focus on providing students with the best possible education, and to be grounded in deep understand- ing of the latest technologies, as well as instill in them a broad- based foundation in the Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The Rector added that YA- BATECH under his watch would ensure that faculties and staff members are empow- ered to pursue cutting-edge re- search and innovation, saying that world-class facilities and infrastructure were already on ground to attain this feat. The Rector, who also listed other critical areas of priority of his administration to include staff welfare and improved academic standard, however, assured the college community that all machinery would be deplored, such as training spon- sorship, regular attendance at workshops, conferences and cer- tificate programmes to empower all segments of staff in order to create opportunities for develop- ment. The Rector, therefore, urged stakeholders, particularly the staff unions (ASUP, SSANIP, NASU), the entire workers, stu- dents, alumni, industry part- ners, and the wider community to join hands with his adminis- tration towards shaping a new future for the college, as a united academic community commit- ted to excellence, growth and positive transformation.