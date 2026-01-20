Rector Warns Staff Against Corruption, Other Forms Of Misconduct

The Rector of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr Ibraheem Abdul, has declared that the college has zero tolerance for corruption, nepotism, extortion and all forms of misconduct, particularly the exploitation or harassment of students.

This is as the college urged the newly recruited teaching and non-teaching staff into the institution to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and service.

The Rector reiterated this during a meeting of the management with new staff held at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium as part of activities to commence the 2026 academic year, saying the institution is poised to position itself for greater national and global relevance.

Welcoming the workers to the college, the Rector stated that their appointment marked the beginning of a new chapter in public service, and urged them to see their roles beyond routine duties, but to embrace their responsibilities as custodians of knowledge, mentors to students and ambassadors of the YABATECH brand.

The Rector, however, noted that the College, renowned for technical and vocational excellence, has since its establishment in 1947, consistently maintained a strong national and international reputation. “Yaba College of Technology is a global institution with a proud legacy of excellence in teaching, research, innovation and service to society.

By joining us, you have become part of a tradition that has produced icons, leaders and change-makers who have contributed significantly to national development,” he stated. Therefore, he said the responsibility now lies on their shoulders to sustain the institution’s hard-earned reputation through discipline, dedication and ethical conduct. “Extortion of students under any guise is unacceptable. Harassment – academic, sexual or powerrelated – would not be tolerated.

And, any staff found culpable will face appropriate sanctions. Our students are our diamonds, and they must be treated with dignity, fairness and respect,” he warned. Abdul, who further cautioned staff members against dual fulltime employment, described such acts as gross misconduct punishable under public service rules, adding that the newly recruited staff were advised to regularise their employment status where necessary.

While stressing that ignorance of public service regulations would not be accepted as an excuse in the discharge of their duties, the Rector also outlined clear expectations regarding punctuality, proper documentation, and responsible use of institutional resources, adherence to examination and grading policies, as well as challenged teaching staff on the need to adopt modern, student-centred teaching methods, discourage note dictation, and embrace interactive and technology-driven learning approaches. “Here, teaching must go beyond archaic methods.

Our classrooms should be discussion driven, innovative and relevant to industry needs,” he said, even as he stated that the sale of handouts or materials to students is prohibited in the college. Hence, the Rector highlighted the college’s key institutional priorities, which he listed to include digital literacy, entrepreneurship and industry linkages, research and innovation, environmental sustainability, safety, inclusivity, teamwork and zero tolerance for harassment.