The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie, has called on all staff and students to join hands with management to move the school to greater heights.

“Institutional branding is not the responsibility of management alone; rather, it is a collective duty everyone will share,” Awuzie said at the 2025 Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons held at the convocation arena of the polytechnic.

Awuzie emphasised that the appointment of the Rector was made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in strict compliance with extant rules and regulations, and that the focus now is on governance, service, and shared responsibility.

“What lies before us is a season of governance, service and shared responsibility. Let us become proud ambassadors of this institution: consciously projecting, promoting and protecting the good image of the polytechnic,” she said.

The Rector also reiterated that the administration maintains zero tolerance for indiscipline, corruption, and any conduct capable of bringing reputational damage to the institution.

“Management remains open, humane and supportive, but will not hesitate to apply due process where required,” Awuzie added. As part of the Christmas celebrations, management distributed hundreds of bags of rice to staff and awarded nine outstanding staff members, including Engr Nwankwo, Dr Gift Eyisi, Sylvester Nwafor, and Engr Dr John Egbunike Ananti, among others.

“The management looked carefully through every unit of the polytechnic to get the very best for the awards,” Awuzie said.