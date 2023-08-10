Rector Suspension: Ospoly Students Protest, Demand Immediate Reopening Of Institution

It was a dramatic moment on Thursday at the Government Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital as security operatives shut the entrance gate of the secretariat upon sighting students of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

In fulfilment of their threats to the state government on Thursday, they stormed the Secretariat to protest the continued shutdown of the institution.

The students said their only demand is the immediate reopening of their institution by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Addressing newsmen at the Secretariat, the President of the Students Union, Comrade Tajudeen Azeez said the only demand of the students is for the school to be reopened immediately.

Azeez said the students have no interest in who becomes the Rector of the Institution, calling on the government to call the warring staff unions to the roundtable and find a lasting solution.

“We have held several fruitless meetings and we’re tired now. We don’t have interest in whoever becomes Rector of OSPOLY, all we want is for our school to reopen immediately. We are here to demand actions from the government.”

Addressing the students, Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi assured the students that the Institution will be reopened latest on Monday.

“I can understand your plight and your protest and actions are justifiable. I assure you that latest by Monday, we shall reopen your school. If we don’t, hold me responsible.” He said.

Recall that the lecturers have suspended academic activities due to the suspension of the institution’s rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo who was suspended over allegations bordering on financial misappropriation, and abuse of office among others.