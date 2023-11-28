Rector restates college’s commitment to churn out skilled, employable, innovative graduates

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr Ibraheem Abdul, has said the key thrust and agenda of his administration is to unite all stakeholders in the college’s project and position the college among its peers globally as a role model tertiary institution.

This was as he noted, therefore, that it is critical and germane to produce knowledgeable, skilled, employable, entrepreneurial self-reliant and innovative graduates that will meet the challenges of the 21st century.

To realise this commitment, the Rector pointed out that it would be anchored on his administration’s Five-Year Strategic Plan, tagged “ERECT Agenda,” stating further that by the end of his five-year tenure, the college would be ranked the first and best among tertiary institutions in the country

He disclosed this during the 35th convocation of the college for the 2021/2022 academic session (Full-Time and Part-Time), which also marked the 76th anniversary of the nation’s premier higher institution, which took place at the college’s Dr Philip Adegbile Sports Complex.

Abdul said: “The realisation of the enormity of our responsibilities is birthed a five-year Strategic Plan of “ERECT.” The major focus of this plan and by implication the focal point of this administration will hinge as drivers on empowering the entire workforce in the college, repackaging all academic and skills development programmes of the college, exploring the creation of the industry advisory committee (IAC) and setting up STBI Hubs; consolidating and expanding all sources of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the college, tap into National and International Grants and Endowments for funding vital infrastructure.

Taking stock of his six-month administration, Abdul, who was performing his first convocation as Rector, noted that the modest achievements recorded during these few months of this administration could not have been possible without the support, encouragement, commitment and steadfastness of all stakeholders.

At the ceremony were the Director of Legal Services at the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Ezeonebi Blessing Azorbo, who represented the Minister, Prof Tahir Mamman; Director, NBTE South West, Mr Arogi Ayodele, who stood in for Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof Idris Bugaje; Borno State Commissioner for Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, who represented Governor Babagana Zulum (one of the Fellowship awardees of the college); Lady Christine ‘Doja Otedola and Alhaji Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu (both awardees); among other dignitaries.

No fewer than 7,717 graduating students received their scrolls for the award of Diplomas and Certificates in the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND).

In the breakdown, 254 students graduated with Distinction; 1,893 students with Upper Credit Division; while 3,940 students obtained Lower Credit and 1,630 with Pass Grade.

He said: “My administration’s transformation targets are on global branding, Effective Education Organisation Management System (EOMS), commitment to effective quality management practices, a widened participation of stakeholders, a personalised learning and effective response to all learners, including those with special educational needs and most of all to make Yaba College of Technology the “First in Africa.”

He recalled that his administration has within the last six months achieved the following secured reaccreditation for 26 academic programmes; secured approval to commence two new programmes; created a committee to resolve staff grievances and a committee to improve staff welfare; regular engagements with critical stakeholders (students’ union and staff unions.

Other achievements include reinvigoration of the ARTI Unit by the appointment of a new director; establishment of the Directorate for Human Resource Development; creation of the Centre for Product Development and Commercialisation; Centre for Grant Acquisition, Management and Research Support; Centre for Linkages, Partnership and International Relations; Centre for Skills Development; Department in the Registry for Management Committee Affairs; introduction and commencement of Students’ Work-Study programme; as well as creation of an Industry Advisory Committee across the Schools, and Science, Technology, and Business Incubation Hubs in each School; establishment of YABATECH Industry Alliance Group (YIAG) Programme; and YABATECH Ventures to incorporate YABATECH farms, homes to boost the college’s IGR, among others.