Rector Harps On Building Insurance Resilience Amid Uncertainty

Share

Rector, College of Insurance and Financial Management, Dr Chizoba Ehiogu, has unveiled adaptive strategies to enhance insurance companies’ resilience in times of uncertainty.

Speaking at the 2025 Business Day Insurance Conference on Wednesday in Lagos, Ehiogu stressed the importance of resilience amid weak consumer confidence, persistent inflation, and currency instability.

Addressing the theme, ‘The Business of Insurance: Building Resilience in the Face of Economic Uncertainty’, she urged insurers to explore strategic alliances.

She recommended partnerships with banks, fintech firms, and reinsurers to extend reach, share risks, boost resources, grow market share, and improve credit ratings.

Ehiogu also advised insurance firms to reassess existing portfolios frequently and adjust offerings in line with current economic realities.

“Regularly evaluate products to meet shifting needs. During hardship, offer affordable options to attract cost-conscious customers and boost policy renewals.

“Enhance customer journeys by improving digital interactions and providing personalised services tailored to individual preferences and behaviours,” she said.

She further encouraged the use of data analytics to refine products, improve engagement, foster loyalty, and enhance customer retention. Ehiogu highlighted the role of human capital and leadership in navigating industry challenges and driving sustainable growth.

She emphasised retaining skilled employees, noting that a motivated workforce is vital for successful adaptation and longterm stability.

“Focus on employee well-being and offer incentives to reduce turnover and maintain essential skills,” she added.

She also stressed the need for resilient leadership capable of managing disruptions and swiftly addressing emerging risks.

“Strong leaders ensure agility, adaptability, and guide strategic responses to enhance market competitiveness,” Ehiogu said. She recommended attracting top talent in technology and digital innovation through competitive packages and career development opportunities.

On financial performance, Ehiogu noted the importance of sustaining solvency and profitability amid inflation and forex volatility.

Share