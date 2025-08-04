Rector Bags 7 Years in Jail for Running Fake Academic Programmes

A Federal High Court in Lafia has sentenced one, Olaniran Satiregun, proprietor and Rector of the International College of Administration Science and Technology, located in Auta Balefi, Nasarawa State, to seven years in prison for running fake and unapproved academic programmes.

Justice Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa handed down the sentence after finding Satiregun guilty of a 3-count charge of obtaining by false pretence, slammed on him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The anti-graft agency had in 2024 arraigned Satiregun and the college on the alleged offences said to have contravened Section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act.

During the trial, ICPC’s lead counsel, Adesina Raheem, presented evidences that the institution deceived students into enrolling in unaccredited courses, including Nursing, Public Health, and Computer Science, between 2019 and 2021. ICPC said its Investigations revealed that the college was only authorised by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to offer four specific courses.

Despite this, Satiregun and the institution illegally admitted students into unauthorised programmes, falsely promising professional certifications and foreign degree conversions.

In one of the counts, the anti-graft agency detailed how the school collected ₦110,000 from a student, Onmonya Daniel Ogah, under the false claim of offering a three-year programme in Nursing and Public Health—courses the institution was not approved to run.

Delivering judgement in the matter, Justice Onoja-Alapa sentenced Satiregun to seven years imprisonment without an option of a fine.

She also ordered the refund of all monies collected under the illegal programmes and directed the institution to limit its academic offerings strictly to the four NBTEapproved courses.