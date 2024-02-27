Rector assures students of academic stability

The Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr Adeoye Odedeji has described the education policies of Governor Dapo Abiodun “as the best to reposition the education system to address the challenges and demands of present-day Nigeria. Odedeji stated this while the President of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Pedro Chibuzor Obi visited him in his office. According to the Rector, Governor Abiodun’s timely intervention to rescue and resuscitate MAPOLY after a two-year stagnation resulting from the policy of the last administration has helped several secondary school leavers to have access to quality tertiary education.

Odedeji in a statement signed by Head, Public Relations & Protocol, ‘Yemi Ajibola, narrated the relief brought by the state government to the polytechnic community on the rehabilitation of Oloke-MAPOLY Road, donation of 11 KVA Transformer, and water project, among others. He explained that the regular financial support and intervention have greatly promoted industrial harmony among the management, staff and students thereby ensuring smooth academic activities. The Rector, however, assured the students of a smooth academic session, saying the management had put in place structures to ensure uninterrupted academic activities in the current 2023/2024 academic session. He said: “The continuous support of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration to the management of the institution since 2019 had been responsible for the resuscitation of the culture of academic excellence which had in the past produced the likes of former Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and the current Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Shakirat Madein, among others. “We have put in place structures to ensure the smooth running of our academic calendar.

We have not less than 100 PhD holders among our academic staff, and if not for the regulations of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), this polytechnic can run Bachelor Degree in Technology (B.Tech). “We are focusing on skill development programmes as additional certification for students here on completion of their academic programmes.” Speaking further, Odedeji added that the newly constructed Skill Development Centre, built to train students on vocational skills in plumbing, welding and repairs of GSM phones, has been adequately equipped with the N30 million from TETFund. Besides, the Rector disclosed that the polytechnic in partnership with CISCO and Huawei Technology runs Information Communication Technology (ICT) programmes to provide staff and students with the required digital training.