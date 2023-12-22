Recruitment: PSC Set to Screen 416,270 Constable Applicants

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced Monday, January 8, 2024 as the date for commencement of screening of 416, 270 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the force. The ongoing exercise is in compliance with a subsisting presidential directive for an annual recruitment of 10, 000 police personnel of the rank-and-file cadre.

The Recruitment Board, which gave the approval, warned candidates against engaging in desperate acts, which will make them fall victim to the activities of fraudsters. A statement signed yesterday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said successful candidates will receive their letters of invitation on or before Saturday, December 23. It read: “The Police Recruitment Board has approved January 8th as the date for the commencement of screening for successful applicants for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Board met today, Thursday December 21st at the Corporate Headquarters of the Police Service Commission in Jabi, Abuja and took several decisions in respect of the next stages of the recruitment exercise. “At the close of the Recruitment Portal early this month, 416,270 Nigerian youths were found to have satisfied the initial requirements for the next stage of the exercise. These successful applicants are made up of 315,065 for General Duty and 101,205 for specialist cadre.

“This next stage of the exercise will include both physical and credentials screening to be conducted in the applicant’s state of origin. The Board has further directed that candidates invited for the screening exercise are expected to come with original copies of their certificates and other credentials including letters of attestation from their Local Government Chairmen and/or their traditional rulers. “Other stages of the recruitment process include computer based test (CBT) which will hold after the screening exercise and medical examination. Dates for these stages of the exercise would be announced in due course.”