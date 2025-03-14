Recruitment Of New Personnel Based On Merit – Osun Amotekun

Share

The Board Chairman of Osun State Amotekun Corps, Wale Abass has refuted speculations that the selection process of the newly recruited officers was politically influenced, insisting that the recruitment was based purely on merit.

Abass has also dismissed claims that three recruits died during the ongoing training exercise, describing the allegations as baseless and an attempt to tarnish the corps’ reputation.

Some individuals had in a video by CityMirrorNews claimed that three Amotekun cadets had died and that their names had been replaced with those of cronies, who then chased them out of the recruitment venue at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede, Osun State.

Addressing the journalists at the NYSC permanent Orientation Camp on Friday, Abass said: “This recruitment has nothing to do with whether you are in the PDP, APC, or LP. The selection process was based on merit, comprising physical fitness, educational qualifications, and health status,” he clarified.

He acknowledged that some recruits fell ill during training but were promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention, stressing that no death has occurred.

Abass denounced the allegations against the Corps as biased and unfounded, attributing them to mischief-makers.

“It has come to our attention that some individuals have sought to discredit the Osun Amotekun Corps, spreading false allegations that our recruitment process was influenced by political bias. These claims are not only baseless but malicious,” he stated firmly.

He outlined the rigorous selection process, explaining that applications were submitted online, scrutinised for accuracy, and verified through a series of physical and academic screenings. He emphasised that only the most qualified individuals were selected, with no political interference.

However, he admitted that the training camp had not been without challenges, including some unselected individuals sneaking in and some successful candidates failing to report on time.

“As soon as the discrepancies were noticed, the corps acted swiftly, ensuring that only those who had rightfully earned their place remained,” he said.

One of the most controversial incidents, he noted, was a woman arriving at the camp with a breastfeeding infant. A video of her being turned away had gone viral, sparking criticism.

“Paramilitary training is no place for an individual with health challenges or one responsible for the care of a young child. It is simply against our policy,” he explained.

On the rumour that three recruits had died, Abass dismissed it outright, saying selection was strictly on merit and devoid of favouritism.

“Nobody died, as is being rumoured on social media. The rigorous training might have caused some applicants to fall sick, but they have received treatment at our medical facility at the NYSC camp where training is ongoing,” he assured.

He disclosed that about 25 recruits were selected from each local government area, with the age range of successful applicants between 18 and 40 years.

“That is simply not true. Those who experienced health difficulties have received medical attention and are recovering well,” he reiterated.

Abass also lashed out at those spreading misinformation, describing it as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the Osun Amotekun Corps.

“This is nothing but an orchestrated attempt to damage our reputation. We are here to serve all citizens impartially, and we will not be swayed by falsehoods.”

He urged Osun residents to disregard the allegations, assuring them that the corps remained committed to professionalism and fairness.

“To the people of Osun State, I urge you to disregard these baseless allegations. Our mission remains unchanged—we are here to protect and serve with fairness, transparency, and professionalism.”

Abass commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for providing the necessary support to ensure the success of the recruitment exercise.

“This recruitment is a continuous exercise, and I encourage those who were not successful this time to try again within the year,” he assured.

On allegations that recruits were not being properly fed at the training camp, the chairman dismissed the claims, stating that all trainees, including those who did not make the final list, were provided with three meals daily.

He urged journalists to verify information before publishing, cautioning against the spread of false reports.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

