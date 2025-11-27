Recruitment: NDA Begins Admission Into 78 Regular Course

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced the commencement of online applications for admission into its 78 Regular Course, opening on Friday, November 28, 2025, and closing on April 30, 2026.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Academy Registrar, who said the application is open to eligible male and female Nigerians.

According to the statement, prospective candidates are required to visit the application portal at www.ndaapplications.net to purchase an access code and complete their registration.

“Candidates should log on to the application portal, select ‘Purchase Access Code’ and fill in their details to pay for their application via REMITA after first obtaining their Order ID and REMITA Retrieval Reference (RRR) Code in the sum of N7,000,” the Academy said.

The NDA stressed that applicants must strictly follow the official payment procedure.

“Please note that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted,” the statement warned.

The Academy urged applicants to read all instructions carefully before proceeding. “Visit the link for more details. Please read carefully and follow the instructions,” it added.

In August that the NDA urged the public to disregard a fake list of successful and reserve candidates for the Armed Forces Selection Board 2025.

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, gave the warning in a statement issued in Kaduna.