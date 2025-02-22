Recruitment: Kwara TESCOM Releases CBT Results

Share

Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has said applicants for public school teaching jobs can now check the results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) done earlier on Saturday.

The TESCOM Chairman, Mallam Bello Taoheed said all the applicants who sat the test can access their results on the portal.

“This is the first step after the exams. The Commission will soon release the cutoffs that would determine the candidates who proceed to the interview stage, among other things,” he said.

“At the end of the CBT, a total of 8,529 sat and completed the exam across the centres. The breakdowns are as follows: COED Ilorin, 2,891; Ilorin West LGA, 1,991; UNILORIN, 1,677; Lafiagi, 812; Offa, 586; Oko, 297; Patigi, 275. A total of 9,459 applicants had been invited for the CBT across the seven centres.

“The remaining applicants did not show up for the exercise. We shall communicate further steps to all the applicants, including the cutoff marks, date of interviews, and other things.”

Share

Please follow and like us: