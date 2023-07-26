Recruitment Fraud: Reps Summon HoS, DG Budget Office, Others

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the mismanagement of personnel recruitment, employment racketeering, and gross mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has summoned the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan and Director General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akagbue to appear before it on Thursday, July 27th.

The green chamber of the National Assembly also invited the chairman Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Dr. Bello Tukur Ngawa.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, issued the summons during the continuation of the investigative hearing on Wednesday.

Gagdi said no stone would be left unturned in dealing with the problem of personnel recruitment, employment racketeering, and the mismanagement of the IPPIS, assuring that the committee will do a comprehensive job.

According to him, anyone found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, some commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) who appeared before the committee accused the Chairman, Mrs. Muheeba Dankaka of nepotism, corruption, and highhandedness.

At the hearing, commissioners representing states including Abdulrazak Adeoye (Osun), Moses Ayogu (Ebonyi), Hadiza Usman Muazu (Kaduna), Mohammed Tijjani (Bauchi), and Obong Ekpan (Akwa-Ibom) accused the chairman of many of the allegations being investigated by the panel including employment racketeering.

They alleged that 34 out of the 37 Commissioners had made frantic efforts to call the chairman to order but she had consistently rebuffed the initiative and had been administering the agency like a sole administrator.

They informed the ad hoc committee that none of the circulars issued by the Chairman (Mrs Dankaka) in the past three years had passed through due process.

But while responding to the allegations, Dankaka described the allegations as “baseless and an attempt to smear her reputation by the commissioners”.

She said some of the commissioners are out to make money illegally from the commission and when she refused to play ball, they decided to conspire against her.

Dankaka, however, stunned the probe panel when she said that some of the documents being requested from her office were removed before she took over from her predecessor.

In his ruling, Hon. Gagdi said that the chairman should specify the missing documents in a memorandum to be sent to the committee latest by Friday, July 28, 2023.